WACO – Referring to a match involving a sport that uses feet for its primary vehicle as a slugfest might be viewed a tad ironic, but there’s no denying elements of such were abound Thursday night.
Salado and Waco La Vega went back and forth 80 minutes inside Willie Williams Stadium. Shot for shot, big play after big play and near misses to send fans into a frenzy. Full playoff drama indeed. Fitting, too, with one coveted fourth-round berth up for grabs.
Morgan Adams’ acrobatic finish in the 65th minute put the Eagles ahead to stay after the host Pirates had twice answered one-goal deficits, and Salado held on for a 3-2 victory in a memorable Class 4A Region III quarterfinal.
“There was no give. Both teams first to the ball. Both fighting. It was an amazing game. Just a wonderful game with great players all the way around. Every player put 100 percent on that field. Everyone was ready,” Salado senior Alex Pierce said. “It was a fight. That wasn’t a soccer game.”
Whatever it was, it was thrilling, and Salado’s triumph vaulted it into the regional tournament for the first time in program history.
The Eagles (22-3), who’ve won 17 straight, will play either West Columbia or Winnie East Chambers in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. April 8 at Katy’s Legacy Stadium.
The Pirates, district champions like Salado, closed their season at 18-9.
“It’s amazing to finally reach school history and to go this far in the playoffs. It’s just a wonderful feeling,” Eagles senior Cooper Sanders said. “Everyone left it out on the field, and props to everyone. La Vega, too, for getting this far. We just have to focus on our next game.”
Thoughts might soon shift to a week from today, but the Eagles no doubt will enjoy for a couple days what transpired Thursday night.
Salado grabbed its first lead in the 14th minute, when a deflected ball skewed into the run of Andrew Gilmore, whose cross through the penalty box met sliding Luke Anderson at the far post where the freshman didn’t miss.
The Eagles nearly went up two twice later in the first half. Thad Heckman, who has a team-high 55 goals this season, had his shot inside the 6-yard box saved on the dive by La Vega goalkeeper Ivan Magdaleno and Morgan Adams peppered the crossbar with an offering.
The Pirates had their chances, too, including Alex Varela’s header in close that sailed high.
All those close calls gave way to an intensified second 40 minutes.
La Vega tied it 1-all just 31 seconds after halftime when a long free kick by Ryan Rodriguez carried some 70 yards, bounced over the Eagles back line and to the feet of Johan Escobar, who tapped past Salado goalie Hughston Taggart.
Heckman then was fouled in the box and awarded a penalty kick, which Anderson took and slotted neatly into the bottom right of goal for Salado’s 2-1 lead in the 47th minute.
It was all square again in the 54th when Juaquin Zarate let loose from 40 yards away from frame, tucking the ball over the reaching arms of Taggart.
Two Salado shots rattled the woodwork in a span of 3 minutes before Adams’ goal put the Eagles in front.
“That’s what the postseason is all about. Neither team had experienced a game like that all season. Hats off to La Vega. When we went up, they equalized. When we went up, they equalized. And they had a few chances that really made us nervous. Obviously, we had a couple off the post that could’ve gone our way but didn’t,” Salado head coach Jared Cruddas said. “I’m not sure what kind of soccer we were playing there. But it was heartfelt, wasn’t it?”
Heartbreaking for the Pirates, who sprawled to the turf as the Eagles celebrated once the final seconds ticked away.
“I think we had kind of let them control the tempo and dictate how we played. We’re a physical, aggressive team and I think we let them do what they wanted to do early. The second half we came out and kind of threw our bodies around and played more aggressive,” La Vega head coach Manuel Gibson said. “I have a lot of respect for Salado. That was an incredible game, probably one of the most thrilling we’ve played all year.”
A game in the making for Salado, which relished the chance to erase memories of a third-round loss in 2021.
The Eagles tallied nine shots on goal and the Pirates had six. Taggart and Magdaleno combined to make seven saves.
“This team has worked harder than any other team. We have spent hours practicing,” Salado senior Cooper Chambliss said. “We worked our butts off to get here and we’re not done.”
