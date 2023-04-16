District champion Salado accounted for three of six superlatives on the All-District 5-4A boys soccer team released last week.
Senior captain Andrew Gilmore was named co-midfield MVP along with Brownwood's Caleb Nelson.
Junior Thaddeus Heckman was named offensive MVP, and sophomore Hughston Taggart was selected as goalkeeper of the year.
Gilmore has led a squad that has won three consecutive district titles without a loss.
Heckman led 5-4A with 29 goals and 12 assists.
Taggart allowed just two goals in district play and recorded 10 shutouts.
Stephenville captured the other three superlatives. Dylan Cabrera was named 5-4A MVP. Malakai Torquemada was the defensive MVP, and Brighton Devivo was selected as freshman MVP.
Other Salado players on the all-district first team were Jett Luedeke, Brooks Dabney, Tyler Anderson, Luke Anderson and Jackson Husung.
Gatesville had three on the first team: Angel Almendariz, Jack Armstrong and Asa Hardcastle.
David Flores represented Lampasas.
Salado's second-team selections were Morgan Adams, Oscar Arango and Cody Roquemore.
Gatesville's Oswaldo Leon, Abraham Almendariz and Morgan Clar also earned spots on the second team, as did Lampasas' Isaac Abken, Jose Alvarado Gomez and Edwin Alvarado Gomez.
Earning honorable mention were Salado's Owen Stone, Logan White and Jack Rechtfertig; Gatesville's Malachi Olvera, Hector Silva and Damian Guerrero; and Lampasas' Michael Clayton, Cooper Pfaltzgraff and Keaton Black.
