Shoemaker and Salado made some lengthy road trips over the weekend, and each capitalized on the opportunity to compete out of the area.
At the Galveston Island Beach Run, the Eagles fell one point shy of tying for first place, while the Lady Grey Wolves and Grey Wolves were fourth and seventh, respectively, in their divisions at the MileSplit Texas Invitational in Denton.
With a third-place time of 16 minutes, 29.4 seconds, Salado junior Luke Anderson narrowly edged out sophomore teammate Coulson Boyd (4th, 16:31.8) as the squad accumulated 83 points. The Eagles’ score was completed by junior Camden Aycock (16th, 17:17.1), Brody Delukie (22nd, 17:38.5) and senior Morgan Hauck (45th, 18:19.9).
California’s El Camino (82) won the Varsity Division I team and individual titles thanks to senior Omar Reyes’ first-place time of 15:10.1.
Belton was the only other area team in attendance.
Led by freshman Lilyana Gallegos (57th, 24:00.2), the Lady Tigers were 11th (309) as seniors Reyna Trevino (65th, 24:26.8), Karool Serrano (70th, 24:53.8), and Noelia Martinez (77th, 25:12.0) and junior Hailey Schutz (80th, 25:19.9) rounded out the team total.
John Zachary Moehlenbrock, a junior, was the Tigers’ lone top-50 finisher, posting a 26th-place time of 17:49.9, while junior teammate David Shelburne (58th, 18:37.8) assisted in helping the team to 409 points.
The remainder of the 17th-place score was generated by freshman Brock Christenson (100th, 19:40.7), senior Brendan Hall (137th, 20:35.6) and junior Lennin Malvaiz (152nd, 20:52.6).
In Denton, freshman Cameron Roberts was ninth (22:08.4) as all five of the Lady Grey Wolves placed among the top 50.
En route to 104 points in the Open Girls division, the Shoemaker tandem of senior Hazel Bowman (21st, 24:21.8) and sophomore Heaven Britton (22nd, 24:23.9) crossed the finish line consecutively before freshman teammates Kahlia Woodley (26th, 24:37.7) and Aryanna Castro (45th, 27:39.4) completed the scoring.
In the Elite Boys division, the Grey Wolves scored 189 points to place seventh as junior Alexander Roberts (41st, 17:43.5) and sophomore David Bluhm (46th, 17:54.4) placed in the top 50.
With a time of 18:25.0, senior O’Shaun Brown (55th) just missed joining the pair, while Shoemaker freshmen Tai Nguyen (65th, 19:06.5) and Kaedrian Johnson (72nd, 19:20.1) followed.
Competing individually, Belton senior Briac Ybanez produced a 17th-place time of 16:24.6.
