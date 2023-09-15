Salado did not just win at its home meet. The Eagles and Lady Eagles dominated.
The Eagles competed above their classification Thursday, racing in the Class 5A-6A division, but the elevation was inconsequential as they beat the closest competitor by 43 points to claim the Salado Tenroc Invitational team title, while the Lady Eagles easily emerged from Class 1A-4A division with the championship, winning by 59 points.
Navigating a two-mile course at Tenroc Ranch, Salado junior Penelope Anderson claimed the individual championship with a time of 12 minutes, 1.6 seconds, but it was only the beginning for the Lady Eagles.
Within less than a minute, Salado’s four remaining scorers all crossed the finish line, with only two members from another team crossing the finish line among them.
Cade Harris, a sophomore, claimed the silver medal with a time of 12:15.8, and she was followed by junior Alexa Williams (4th, 12:38.1), freshman Sydney Engleking (5th, 12:39.4) and junior Anna Redelsheimer (7th, 12:55.8), giving the Lady Eagles 19 points.
Lorena was responsible for inserting the two runners that broke up Salado’s otherwise perfect performance as the Lady Leopards placed second (78). Rogers was third (85).
Making the Lady Eagles’ feat even more impressive was the fact they placed five more runners within the top 26, including four in the top 15.
Zoie Adcox (10th, 13:10.8), Addison King (13th, 13:14.1), Ally Ihler (14th, 13:14.2), Cassie Vargas (15th, 13:17.9) and Zimri Lebaron (26th, 13:49.8) also competed for Salado, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
The Eagles were equally impressive competing against larger schools, placing a trio of runners among the top five of the 96-person field, including junior Luke Anderson, who finished the five-kilometer course first in 16:23.7.
Salado sophomore Coulson Boyd followed approximately four seconds later to place second (16:27.8), while freshman Daniel Anderson (17:15.6), junior Camden Aycock (8th, 17:28.5) and senior Morgan Hauck (17:48.5) were responsible for the remainder of the team’s 29 points.
Brody Delukie (20th, 18:03.3) also competed for Salado.
With 72 points, Temple placed second behind junior La’Ron Alexander’s third-place time of 16:52.5 with Georgetown East View finishing third (81).
Chaparral (7th, 199), Harker Heights (9th, 244) and Copperas Cove (11th, 260) were the only other area teams competing in the division.
In the girls Class 5A-6A division, Harker Heights senior Ella Perry was unchallenged for the individual championship, finishing in 19:18.2 — more than 37 seconds faster than the second-place time.
The showing paced the Lady Knights to fourth place with 101 points.
Sophomore teammate Xenia Gutierrez (4th, 20:37.3) complemented Perry’s outing, while seniors Treasure Bethea (33rd, 23:18.6), Aristine Fletcher (37th, 23:38.4) and Sarah Gill (41st, 24:06.6) rounded out Harker Heights’ score.
East View (46) narrowly won the team title by a point with Pflugerville Hendrickson (47) and Burnet (90) following.
Producing 115 points, Temple was fifth in the final standings with Lake Belton (7th, 188), Chaparral (8th, 218) and Copperas Cove (10th, 295) also representing the area.
Lampasas was second in the Class 1A-4A boys division with 78 points, finishing behind only Robinson (39), thanks in part to sophomore Ashley Kent’s fourth-place time of 17:48.9.
The Lady Badgers were 10th (268).
Florence was the only other area school in attendance with the Buffaloes placing sixth (204) to match junior Erick Ramirez’s showing (6th, 18:03.0), while the Lady Buffaloes were 11th (305).
Regardless of division, the race saw plenty of area harriers finish among the top 15.
Temple sophomore Xavier Tools (9th, 17:32.1) and sophomore Maya Ramirez (13th, 21:25.7), Lake Belton junior Chelsie Miller (21:37.0), Lampasas junior Brayden Phillips (12th, 18:38.9) and Florence junior Isaias Mendoza (13th, 18:46.9) each accomplished the feat.
