It was no fluke.
Last week, Class 4A program Salado departed from its division at the Belton Invitational to compete against much larger schools registered for the event, and the decision paid off as the Lady Eagles emerged with the Class 5A-6A team title.
Friday, they defied the odds once again.
Salado easily defeated all 20 other programs in attendance at Temple’s Pro-Fit Invitational, placing three runners among the top 10 en route to finishing with 29 fewer points than its closest competitor.
Cade Harris, a sophomore, was first to cross the finish line of the three-mile course at James Wilson Park, placing third overall with a time of 19 minutes, 10.0 seconds, while junior teammate Penelope Anderson (4th, 19:46.8) immediately followed. Alexa Williams was sixth (20:09.9), and teammates Anna Redelsheimer (17th, 20:46.1) and Ally Ihler (39th, 21:44.5) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ scoring.
Addison King (45th, 22:00.3) and Zoie Adcox (48th, 22:03.8) also had top-50 showings for Salado, but their times did not count toward the team total.
The Lady Eagles finished with 62 points, beating out Pflugerville Hendrickson (91) and Liberty Hill (113) in the final standings.
Paced by junior D’Angeleigh Dombkowski (19th, 21:04.3), Ellison delivered the next best showing from the area teams in attendance, placing fifth overall with 145 points.
The trio of Lauren Pardo (25th, 21:18.4), Faith Etienne (27th, 21:21.4) and Aubree Jones (30th, 21:26.8) complemented the outing with top-30 finishes, while Samantha Harvey (52nd, 22:12.8) was responsible for the remainder of the Lady Eagles’ points.
Belton junior Olivia Brillhart and Harker Heights senior Ella Perry guided their squads to sixth- and seventh-place finishes, respectively.
The Lady Tigers tallied 163 points thanks in part to Brillhart’s fifth-place time of 20:03.0, while Perry (2nd, 18:47.6) was the race’s runner-up, finishing behind only Leander Rouse standout Jadelynne Arellano (18:38.0).
With Perry leading the way, the Lady Knights posted a total of 206 as Xenia Gutierrez (14th, 20:36.7), Treasure Bethea (66th, 22:59.8), Tyana Hymes (69th, 23:09.4 and Aristine Fletcher (75th, 23:30.0) followed.
Brillhart was joined by teammate Lilyana Gallegos (15th, 20:39.0) in the top 20, while Reyna Trevino (46th, 22:01.0), Liliana Nelson (47th, 22:02.9) and Hailey Schutz (62nd, 22:48.2) contributed the rest of Belton’s points.
Narrowly missing out on the top 20 by a single spot, Sofia Garcia posted a time of 21:09.1 to help Temple (217) finish eighth. Lake Belton’s Shreya Muni beat Garcia out with a time of 21:08.6, helping the Lady Broncos accumulate 225 points to place ninth.
Other area teams competing were Shoemaker (12th, 345), Killeen (15th, 449), Copperas Cove (16th, 453) and Chaparral (19th, 492).
Although the programs did not place as high as one might hope, the teams delivered some strong individual showings, including Lady Kangaroos standout Elise Harper, who placed 11th with a time of 20:24.8.
Other area runners to finish among the top 75 of the 156-person field include Temple’s Maya Ramirez (36th, 21:39.5), Rebecca Terry (55th, 22:30.8), Analisa Terry (57th, 22:39.0) and Kylie Tamez (64th, 22:56.3), Lake Belton’s Deja Cavazos (33rd, 21:36.6), Jazzmynn Henson (58th, 22:39.6), Emily Bachicha (61st, 22:47.3) and Macie Solis (70th, 23:10.2), Copperas Cove’s Domonique Stewart (59th, 22:41.3) and
Peyton Brewster (77th, 23:32.8), Shoemaker’s Cameron Roberts (32nd, 21:28.6), Ellison’s Lillianna Lecounte (68th, 23:08.4) and Belton’s Karool Serrano (71st, 23:13.3).
