Salado continued its impressive start to the season Friday, when the Lady Eagles won the Class 5A-6A girls team title at the Pflugerville ISD Invitational.
All five of Salado’s scorers finished among the top 10 in the field of 140 runners with sophomore Cade Harris claiming the individual silver medal by completing the five-kilometer course in 19 minutes 28.4 seconds.
The showing helped the Lady Eagles post a mere 30 points, beating out second-place Pflugerville Hendrickson by 42 points.
Rounding out Salado’s total were juniors Penelope Anderson (5th, 20:27.8) and Alexa Williams (6th, 20:34.8), who edged out teammates Sydney Engleking (8th, 20:43.7), a freshman, and junior Anna Redelsheimer (10th, 20:50.2).
Furthermore, the junior duo of Ally Ihler (25th, 21:57.3) and Addison King (27th, 22:05.7) competed for the Lady Eagles, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
Temple (3rd, 112) and Lake Belton (4th, 147) followed in the final standings.
The Tem-Cats were paced by a pair of top-15 finishers in sophomore Maya Ramirez (7th, 20:39.4) and senior Sofia Garcia (13th, 21:00.9), while less than 70 seconds separated Lady Broncos leaders Deja Cavazos (22nd, 21:43.8) and junior Chelsie Miller (24th, 21:52.1).
Copperas Cove was the only other team in attendance, placing 13th (348) behind freshman Domonique Stewart’s 40th-place time of 23:16.1.
Killeen did not field a complete team, but freshman Elise Harper delivered a strong outing, placing ninth (20:45.0).
Round Rock Stony Point senior Micah Mizell (18:03.7) won the individual championship.
In the boys division, Temple produced the area’s top showing as a squad, emerging second (71) after falling four points shy of tying champion Round Rock Westwood (71).
A pair of Wildcats — junior La’Ron Alexander (7th, 16:59.7) and sophomore Xavier Tools (10th, 17:19.2) — were among the top 10, while junior Christian Watson (17:30.0), sophomore Dominick Montalbo (17:56.3) and senior Mateo Lopez (18:05.1) were 15th, 21st and 23rd overall, respectively.
Copperas Cove junior Carson Darling had the area’s top individual finish, placing sixth with a time of 16:56.2 to help the Bulldawgs accumulate 191 points (6th).
With 243 points, Lake Belton was ninth thanks in part to junior Izaiah Rodriguez, who was 27th (18:15.5).
Other area participants to place among the top 35 were Copperas Cove junior Jeremiah Calderon (22nd, 17:57.0), Temple seniors Julian Jimenez (31st, 18:24.6) and Seth Orf (33rd, 18:31.3) and Killeen senior
Jose Cantu (34th, 18:36.2), who was racing as an individual.
In the girls division, Temple’s Sofia Garcia (13th, 21:00.9), a senior, sophomore Analisa Terry (32nd, 22:26.0) and senior Rebecca Terry (34th, 22:30.5) and Lake Belton senior Emily Bachicha (35th, 22:37.0) accomplished the feat.
CLASS 1A-4A
Behind a pair of top-five finishers, Lampasas placed second with 50 points.
Ashley Kent, a sophomore, had the Badgers’ top time of 18:08.6 to place third overall, while junior teammate Brayden Phillps (4th, 18:24.1) immediately followed. Royce Clary (11th, 19:16.4), Ayden
Vanliew (17th, 19:56.7) and Tyler Ecker (19th, 20:08.2) amassed the remainder of Lampasas’ points.
No team could compete with San Antonio Davenport, however, which won the team title with 23 points thanks to all five of its runners placing among the top eight, including champion Christian Pena (17:14.1).
Davenport was even more impressive in the girls division as champion Madeline Reagan (12:38.8) and three teammates were the first four to complete the two-mile course, tallying just 18 points. Smithville (77) and Salado (101) followed in the final standings.
Cassie Vargas (13th, 13:49.8), Zimri Lebaron (17th, 14:02.4), Sofia Cadenas (18th, 14:11.1), Ainsleigh Liebig (28th, 14:56.6) and Madyson Rosamond (31st, 15:07.4) were responsible for the Lady Eagles’ points.
Hailey Palmer, a junior, led Lampasas (147) to a seventh-place showing, finishing 15th individually with a time of 14:00.4.
