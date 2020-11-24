Jaci McGregor didn’t get the gold medal this year, but the Salado star still put a nice bow on a sterling cross country career for the Lady Eagles with a 10th-place finish Tuesday at the Class 4A state meet in Round Rock.
McGregor, the defending state champ, ran the 3,200-meter course at Old Settlers Park in 12 minutes, 16.25 seconds. She was fourth at the midway point, less than a second behind leader and eventual winner Adele Clarke of Celina, but was unable to keep up.
Clarke, who was fifth last year, finished in 11:31.04.
McGregor was 4-for-4 in qualifying for the state meet and finished in the top 10 each time. In addition to her victory last season, she placed seventh and fifth.
Salado senior Logan Rickey, a three-time state qualifier, finished 11th in the boys 5K race. His time was 16:20.97. He placed six spots ahead of his previous best finish at state.
Melissa’s Judson Green won the race by well over 30 seconds with a time of 14:51.85.
Gatesville sophomore Carlo Martinez was 31st (16:46.4) in his state meet debut.
The Salado boys finished ninth in the team standings. Also running for the Eagles were Grant Sellers (39th, 16:52.92), Isaac Huerta (81st, 17:38.57), Trey Graham (95th, 18:04.44), Owen Pitcock (112th, 18:34.32), Daniel Lander (119th, 20:17.95) and Jake Rechterfig (120th, 20:26.24).
San Elizario won the boys meet by a tiebreaker over Melissa. Both teams finished with 57 points. Perryton (110) was a distant third.
Gatesville junior Tasha Thoms was 45th in the girls race, finishing in 13:02.48. It was her best finish in three appearances at the state meet.
Salado was 11th in the girls team standings. Other runners for the Lady Eagles were Avery Fossum (86th, 13:35.35), Anna Lesley (95th, 13:44.8), Natalie Burleson (103rd, 14:00.89), Lydia Lesley (105th, 14:06.29), Ellie Mescher (108th, 14:19.13) and Kate Neas (115th, 14:49.18).
Canyon won the girls meet by six points over Celina.
McGregor was the only senior running at state for the SHS girls.
