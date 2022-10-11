Outside hitters Haley Brown and Reese Rich each had six kills and the 18th-ranked Salado volleyball quickly swept Waco La Vega 25-6, 25-12, 25-9 on Tuesday in Salado.
Haleigh Wilk added five kills for the Lady Eagles (26-14), who remain atop the District 23-4A standings.
Grace Clemons served five aces for Salado.
