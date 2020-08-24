Experience populates both sides of the ball this season at Salado, whether it’s returning starters or role players from a year ago ready to shoulder expanded responsibilities.
But having veterans around isn’t a sure sign of success in and of itself. Instead, what head coach Alan Haire said will drive the Eagles through a stout nondistrict slate, a league with a fresh set of opponents and to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years is how each individual functions within the whole of the group.
“We have a great group of seniors. They are a large class that’s been together for several years, and they’ve been very good, hard-working student-athletes that have really bought into the concept of caring about your teammate more than yourself,” said Haire, now in his fifth season at his alma mater. “In the end, that’s what it’s about. It’s about learning to manage knowing it’s not about you.”
With that, Salado expects to send out its contingent of returners for its 2020 opener Friday against Troy that includes eight players on offense and seven on defense, and according to four-year starter Wrook Brown, all are singularly focused.
“We have a group that wants to be good, that’s practiced hard this whole offseason, and we intend to make the most out of that,” Brown said.
The Eagles’ nondistrict journey continues Week 2 against two-time defending Class 3A Division I state champion Grandview and Week 3 versus Stephenville. Mexia and Taylor round out that portion of the schedule for Salado before it embarks into District 9-4A-II, which includes China Spring, Waco Connally, Gatesville, Jarrell and Robinson.
“We play some very, very challenging opponents each week, starting with Troy,” Haire said. “But, it’s not who your opponents are. Your hardest opponent is yourself. And the Eagles are just working hard on overcoming themselves and preparing to execute with attention to detail. If we can do all that, we can enter district play and earn a third season, which would be the postseason.”
Oh when the Eagles go rushing in
It’s no secret Salado is going to run the ball out of its finely tuned Slot-T offensive system. Last year, the ratio of rushing attempts to passing was 627-36, or 355.6 of the team’s 380.6 yards per game.
“It’s what we know and all we’ve practiced for most of our football careers,” said Brown, who had 1,126 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing in 2019 and happened to be the team’s leading receiver (12 receptions, 230 yards, two TDs) as well.
Reid Vincent, who averaged 8.9 yards per carry en route to 1,203 yards rushing for last season’s 8-4 squad that advanced to the area round of the 4A Division II playoffs, also returns along with receiver Kole Maedgen and quarterback Hutton Haire for a third year behind center.
That center, Bryce Dobbins, anchors a line that also features returning linemen Avery Womack and Gavyn Keyser and tight end Nick Sibbitt.
Noah Mescher (304 yards rushing, four TDs) and Caden Strickland figure to see a significant amount of carries this season, Alan Haire said.
Fast and furious
First-team all-district linebacker Peyton Miller, who was named by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine as the district’s preseason MVP, said the Eagles’ defense wants to play fast and aggressive, a swarming style that won’t let-up.
“We all get after it as much as we can,” said Miller, who racked up 93 tackles and six sacks last season as Salado’s defense surrendered only 295 yards an outing.
Kofi Stoglin, Lucas Morvant and Greg Washington supplement the linebacker corps, while Ryan Poe and Kory Walker return as pillars on the defensive front, and Latrell Jenkins returns in the secondary. Brown also will start at cornerback.
One at a time
Salado held its lone scrimmage of fall camp Thursday. In a sense, it was another milestone in a season that will surely have unknowns lurking around every corner as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Next up is opening day.
“Everyone’s been trying to do what we can to be able to play this year,” Miller said. “It’s not difficult, just different.”
SALADO EAGLES
Coach: Alan Haire
2019 record: 8-4
District: 9-4A-II
Venue: Eagle Stadium
Players to watch: RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent, FB Noah Mescher, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser, DL Ryan Poe
Schedule
Friday Aug. 28 vs. Troy
Friday Sept. 4 Grandview
Friday Sept. 11 Stephenville
Friday Sept. 18 at Mexia
Friday Sept. 25 at Taylor
Friday Oct. 2 *Gatesville
Friday Oct. 9 *at Waco Connally
Friday Oct. 16 *China Spring
Friday Oct. 23 *at Jarrell
Friday Oct. 30 *Robinson
Friday Nov. 6 idle
*District 9-4A-II game
