Josh Goings scored 29 points and the Salado boys rolled to a 79-51 home win over Gatesville on Friday.
Noah Self added 16 points, and Luke Law had 15 as the Eagles rebounded from an 85-75 loss at Cameron Yoe.
Going scored 31 points Thursday and is averaging 26.4 for the season.
On Friday, Salado (3-2) led 19-16 after the opening quarter, then took control with an 18-9 second period.
Banner Allman and Zane Stone each had 10 points for Gatesville (2-5).
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 39, WACO MIDWAY 35: At Copperas Cove, A’Zariah Knotts had nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists to help the Lady Dawgs beat their former district rival.
Alaura Gallups led Cove (5-5) with 10 points. Kyra Gaston added eight points and eight boards. Ta’Shayla Marrie scored seven points.
Cove hosts sixth-ranked Cibolo Steele on Tuesday in their final tuneup for next Friday’s District 12-6A opener at No. 22 Harker Heights.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL BOYS 74, BELTON 65: At Brownwood, the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Bobcats at Howard Payne University.
Ben Jones led Belton (5-1) with 23 points. TJ Johnson added 18, Trap Johnson and Kayden Downs each had nine.
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- No. 10 Ellison 69, RR Cedar Ridge 52
- Lake Belton 55, Lago Vista 49
- Lampasas at Austin LASA, ccd.
- Salado 79, Gatesville 51
- San Angelo Central 74, Belton 65
- Shoemaker 64, Smithson Valley 62
GIRLS
- Bruceville-Eddy at Lampasas, ccd.
- Copperas Cove 39, Waco Midway 35
- Ellison 58, Waco 30
- 5A-No. 11 Georgetown 38, Belton 20
- Georgetown East View 60, Lake Belton 28
- Killeen 59, Leander Rouse 53
- Salado 41, Rogers 39
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SUM
SALADO 79, GATESVILLE 51
Gatesville (51)
Baker 6, Adams 2, Allman 10, Sheets 8, Brizendine 2, Stone 10, Appelman 8, Delong 4, Gomez 1.
Salado (79)
Gonzalez 2, Jenkins 5, Pitcock 8, Goings 29, Law 15, Ihler 0, Wilson 2, Self 16, Llobregat 2.
Gatesville 16 9 13 13—51
Salado 19 18 21 21—79
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 6 (Stone 2, Baker, Allman, Sheets, Appelman), Salado 9 (Law 3, Pitcock 2, Goings 2, Jenkins, Self). Free throws—Gatesville 11-19, Salado 10-23. Fouled Out—Pitcock. Total Fouls—Gatesville 17, Salado 19. Technicals—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.