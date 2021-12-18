Josh Goings scored 37 points and the Salado Eagles beat Cameron Yoe 78-70 on Friday in Salado.
Darius Wilson added 14 points for Salado, and Isaac Pettigrew had nine.
The Eagles head to 16th-ranked Waco La Vega on Monday before taking their holiday break.
SALADO GIRLS 57, THORNDALE 48: At Thorndale, Kenslee Konarik scored 27 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a win on the road.
Harley Droulliard made four 3-pointers in the opening half and Salado built an 18-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Ally Ihler finished with nine points for the Lady Eagles.
Salado hosts Crawford on Monday at 12:30 p.m. before beginning its holiday break.
LAKE BELTON BOYS 57, AUSTIN ACHIEVE 46: At Austin, Devin Gossett had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Broncos dominated the second quarter en route to a victory.
Austin Achieve led 19-10 after the opening quarter, but the Broncos (10-5) outscored the Polar Bears 22-2 in the second quarter.
Logan Flores added 12 points for the Broncos. Micah Hudson contributed seven points and five rebounds.
Lake Belton is back in action Saturday at home against Manor New Tech. Tip is set for 12:30 p.m.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN BOYS 66, AUSTIN SAN JUAN DIEGO CATHOLIC 54: At Austin, Jeremiah Smith and Jeremy Hampton each scored 14 points and the Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak.
SJDC grabbed an 18-14 lead after one quarter, but MCA won the remaining quarters.
Erick Armstrong added 11 points for the Warriors (9-3). Devine Helvetius scored nine points.
Six-foot-6 guard Kal-El Gentles led the Saints with 27 points. His teammates made eight 3-pointers.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 66, AUSTIN SAN JUAN DIEGO CATHOLIC 54
Memorial Christian Academy (66)
Smith 14, Catlin 2, Tompkins 0, Armstrong 11, Wardrop 2,Escoffery 4, Hampton 14,
Helvetius 9, Norwood 4, Jackson 6.
Austin San Juan Diego Catholic (54)
Garza 11, Penland 0, L.Picasio 0, B.Picasio 13, Cruz 3, Perez 0, Gentles 27.
Memorial 14 18 12 22—66
SDJC 18 9 9 18—54
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 1 (Helvetius), SDJC 8 (B.Picasio 4, Garza 3, Cruz).
Free throws—Memorial Christian 13-22, SDJC 10-17. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—
Memorial Christian 12, SDJC 15. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 9-3.
FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Gatesville 58, McGregor 44
- Lake Belton 57, Austin Achieve 46
- Lake Travis 63, Killeen 40
- Lampasas 74, Whitney 59
- Memorial Christian 66, Austin San Juan Diego Catholic 54
- Salado 78, Cameron Yoe 70
- Waco Midway 73, Copperas Cove 70
FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Lampasas 50, San Angelo Lake View 31
- Salado 57, Thorndale 48
District 12-6A
- Belton 38, Killeen 34
- Copperas Cove 46, Temple 39
- Ellison 49, Shoemaker 37
