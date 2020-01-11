Shane Roche made four of Salado's nine 3-pointers and led all scorers with 21 points in the Eagles' 59-39 win at Giddings on Friday.
Reece Brown made three treys and added 14 points for Salado.
Salado took control with a 20-4 run over the third quarter.
The Eagles travel to Gatesville on Tuesday for their final tuneup for District 27-4A play next Friday at home against No. 5 Liberty Hill.
SOCCER
SPRING BOYS 3, COPPERAS COVE 1: At Humble, James Ross scored the lone goal for the Bulldawgs, tying the match at 1 in the Humble ISD Tournament.
Cove trailed 2-1 at halftime.
SALADO 59, GIDDINGS 39
Salado (59)
Self 5, Jenkins 0, Roche 21, Mescher 2, Scallin 6, Miller 4, Goings 5, Brown 14, Abel 2.
Giddings (39)
Essman 0, Birnbaum 2, Kleinert 11, Cruise 14, Chalmers 0, Wolridge 0, Delatorre 0, Clemons 0, Fritcher 2, Rimes 10.
Salado 15 10 20 14—59
Giddings 8 12 4 15—39
3-Point Goals—Salado 9 (Roche 4, Brown 3, Self, Goings), Giddings 4 (Kleiner 3, Cruise). Free Throws–Salado 12-19, Giddings 9-17. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls–Salado 17, Giddings 13. Technicals—None.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 52, Lorena 31
District 27-4A
- Salado 52, Lampasas 49
District 25-3A
- Lago Vista 54, Florence 32
GIRLS SOCCER
- Brownwood at Gatesville, ccd.
- Copperas Cove at Lockhart, ccd.
Cameron Yoemen Invitational
- Little River-Academy 1, Florence 0
- Madisonville 3, Florence 2
Georgetown Governor's Cup
- Belton 0, Klein Oak 0, tie
BOYS SOCCER
- Fredericksburg 1, Salado 0
- Jarrell at Gatesville, ccd.
Dallas Jesuit tournament
- Belton vs. Dallas Jesuit, ppd.
Greenville Invitational
- Ellison vs. Greenville, ppd.
Humble ISD Tournament
- Spring 3, Copperas Cove 1
