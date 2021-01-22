Josh Goings scored 22 points and Salado remained perfect in 19-4A with a 51-31 home rout of Taylor on Friday.
Noah Self added 11 points for Salado (4-0 19-4A), which remains a half game ahead of Burnet in the standings.
GEORGETOWN GATEWAY 53, LAKE BELTON 40: At Georgetown, the Gators got off to a fast start and held on to keep the Broncos (0-4 19-4A) searching for the program's first league win.
Leonard King led Lake Belton with 12 points. Javeon Wilcox added nine, and Micah Hudson chipped in eight.
Gateway (3-2 19-4A) used four early 3-pointers to build a 20-10 lead.
The Broncos return to district action today at 2:15 p.m. in Jarrell.
BELTON 69, KILLEEN 60: At Killeen, TJ Johnson scored 18 points and the Tigers pulled away late to avoid an upset against the Roos, who remain winless in 12-6A at 0-8.
Three other Tigers finished in double figures in scoring: Trap Johnson (16 points), Kayden Downs (14) and Ben Jones (11).
Belton (6-2 12-6A) made 14 of 17 free throws down the stretch to seal the win and remain a game behind league-leading No. 14 Ellison.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SALADO 53, TAYLOR 27: At Taylor, Amanda Cantu had 11 points and eight steals and provided an early spark when the Eagles got off to a slow start.
Cantu hit a pair of 3-pointers at the end of the opening quarter and finished 3-of-6 on the night.
Priscilla Torzcynski also scored 11 points and was 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Katie Law and Lorena Perez each scored 10 points in the post, and Law grabbed seven rebounds to lead the team.
The Lady Eagles are 4-1 in 19-4A, one game behind No. 11 Burnet.
BOYS SOCCER
ELLISON 7, SHOEMAKER 0: At Ellison, Michael Kelly, Edwin Vega and Guillermo Avalos each scored twice as the Eagles improved to 2-0 in 12-6A.
Juan Viadal added a goal and assist for Ellison. Kelly and Vega also tallied assists.
The Eagles host Copperas Cove on Tuesday.
TEMPLE 5, COPPERAS COVE 1: At Temple, the Wildcats erupted for four goals in the second half to beat Cove.
Evan Thomas scored Cove's lone goal in the first half as the teams played to a 1-1 halftime tie. Hendrid Rivas assisted on the score.
Both teams are 1-1 in 12-6A play.
GIRLS SOCCER
BELTON 7, KILLEEN 0: At Belton, Makenna Morrow and reigning 12-6A MVP Kirsten Bush each scored twice to help send the Lady Tigers to a 2-0 start in 12-6A.
Evie Nix provided the only goal Belton needed. Sophie Elliott and Abby Cargile also scored for the Lady Tigers, who won their 12-6A opener 9-0 on Tuesday and host Temple next Tuesday at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
SALADO 0, STEPHENVILLE 0, TIE: At Salado, Salado keeper Avery Wright made 11 saves to shut out TGCA No. 3 Stephenville in the Salado Eagle Classic.
SALADO 51, TAYLOR 31
Taylor (31)
Derry 4, Velasquez 0, Ramirez 6, Iannone 0, Cobb 2, Kennick 8, Jones 11, Ross 0.
Salado (51)
Gonzalez 2, Mescher 4, Gilpin 4, Pitcock 0, Miller 2, Goings 22, Law 0, Ihler 6, Wilson 0, Self 11.
Taylor 6 11 10 4—31
Salado 15 11 14 11—51
3-Point Goals—Taylor 4 (Ramirez 2, Kennick 2), Salado 2 (Goings, Self). Free throws—Taylor 9-14, Salado 9-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Taylor 10, Salado 15. Technicals—Pitcock.
BOYS
District 6-4A
- No. 25 Lampasas 89, Gatesville 42
District 19-4A
- Salado 51, Taylor 31
- Georgetown Gateway 53, Lake Belton 40
District 19-3A
- Rogers 39, Florence 29
GIRLS
District 6-4A
- Gatesville 44, Lampasas 34
District 19-4A
- Salado 53, Taylor 27
District 19-3A
- Rogers 44, Florence 26
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Killeen 1
- Bryan 3, Harker Heights 0
- Ellison 7, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 5, Copperas Cove 1
GIRLS
Salado Eagle Classic
- Lake Belton 2, Cameron Yoe 0
- Salado 0, Stephenville 0, tie
District 12-6A
- Belton 7, Killeen 0
- Bryan 5, Harker Heights 1
- Shoemaker 1, Ellison 1 (Shoemaker wins 2-1 on penalties)
- Temple 2, Copperas Cove 1
