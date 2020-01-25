Kaia Philen scored 17 points, Salado made 13 3-pointers and the Lady Eagles finished the first half of 27-4A play unbeaten with a 62-37 home rout of Burnet on Friday
Abby Rembert added 15 points for Salado (5-0 27-4A). Reese Preston finished with nine. Amanda Cantu recorded eight assists.
Salado was 10-for-20 beyond the arc in the first half.
BURNET BOYS 64, NO. 23 SALADO 57: At Salado, a week that began with the Eagles debuting in the 4A state rankings ended with consecutive losses.
Shane Roche led Salado with 19 points. Josh Goings added 13.
SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 2, WACO 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, Bianca Dudley and Taylor MacDonald scored in the Lady Dawgs' win.
Cove improved to 3-1 in 12-6A.
WACO BOYS 3, COPPERAS COVE 1: At Waco ISD Stadium, Gabriel Davis scored the lone goal for the Bulldawgs to cap the first-half scoring with Waco leading 2-1.
Cam Ryan assisted on the goal.
GEORGETOWN BOYS 3, SALADO 1: At Georgetown, freshman Andrew Gilmore scored the lone goal for the Eagles in their final tuneup for District 27-4A play.
Sophomore Alex Pierce earned the assist.
The Eagles begin district play Tuesday at Little River-Academy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 61, Waco 55
- No. 4 Ellison 72, Harker Heights 47
- Killeen 64, Shoemaker 48
- Temple 66, Belton 57
- BYE: Waco Midway
District 18-4A
- Robinson 53, Gatesville 49
- Waco Connally 55, Lorena 34
- Waco La Vega 44, China Spring 43
District 27-4A
- Burnet 64, No. 23 Salado 57
- Lampasas 96, Austin Eastside Memorial 17
- No. 10 Liberty Hill 56, Taylor 49
District 25-3A
- Manor New Tech 61, Florence 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 53, Waco 40
- No. 16 Harker Heights 39, No. 23 Ellison 36
- Temple 42, Belton 32
- Killeen at Shoemaker, late
- BYE: Waco Midway
FRIDAY’S AREA GIRLS SCORES
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 55, Robinson 49
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 67, Austin Eastside Memorial 5
- Salado 62, Burnet 37
BOYS SOCCER
- Gatesville 1, Florence 0
- Georgetown 3, Salado 1
- Lampasas 2, Wimberley 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 1, Temple 1 (Belton wins 3-1 on penalties)
- Ellison 2, Harker Heights 1
- Waco 3, Killeen 1
GIRLS
- Gatesville 6, Florence 0
- Pflugerville Weiss 4, No. 4 Salado 2
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Temple 1
- Copperas Cove 2, Waco 1
- Harker Heights 2, Ellison 0
