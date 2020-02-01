Maddy Wade had 10 points and nine rebounds to help Salado rout Austin Eastside Memorial 73-19 at home on Friday and remain unbeaten in District 27-4A play.
Sophomore Kenslee Konarik finished with nine points and 12 rebounds. Janiah DelRio added nine points and seven boards.
The Lady Eagles travel to Liberty Hill on Tuesday.
SALADO BOYS 75, EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 15: At Salado, Caleb Self scored 16 points and the Eagles shut out Memorial in the first half.
Memorial missed four free throws in the first half and trailed 45-0. All of its scoring came on second-half 3-pointers.
Josh Goings added 13 points for Salado.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN BOYS 83, PROVIDENCE PREP 49: At Belton, early in the day, the Warriors were penalized with a forfeit for using an ineligible player in thier Jan. 7 district-opening game against Grace Academy. On the court Friday night, Shawn Farrow tallied a game-high 29 points as Memorial rolled to a victory.
Farrow was one of four Warriors in double figures. Quentin Bradley added 17 while Josiah Escoffrey and Clarence Jackson put in 16 apiece. Memorial jumped to a 22-8 first quarter advantage and extended its lead to 40-18 by halftime.
The victory, along with the forfeit, leaves Memorial at 11-4 on the season and 4-1 in TCAF Div. 2, District 5 play. The Warriors are tied with Grace Academy atop the league standings. Memorial closes out its regular district schedule on Tuesday at home against Sterling Classical School of Leander.
BOYS SOCCER
SALADO 2, JARRELL 1, OT: At Salado, sophomore Alex Pierce scored in overtime and the Eagles improved to 2-0 in 27-4A.
Chris Ortiz assisted on the deciding goal. Max Markham also scored for Salado.
SALADO 75, EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 15
Austin Eastside Memorial (15)
Defroe 3, Rodriguez 6, Abdalla 0, Castillo 6.
Salado (75)
Self 16, Jenkins 6, Roche 7, Mescher 6, Scallin 9, Miller 2, Goings 13, Brown 9, Abel 6.
Memorial 0 0 6 9—15
Salado 14 31 17 13—75
3-Point Goals—Eastside Memorial 5 (Rodriguez 2, Castillo 2, Defroe), Salado 10 (Goings 3, Self 2, Mescher 2, Jenkins, Roche, Scallin). Free Throws—Eastside Memorial 0-4, Salado 4-10. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Eastside Memorial 9, Salado 5. Technicals–None.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Ellison 60, Temple 43
- Harker Heights 51, Waco Midway 47, OT
- Killeen 73, Belton 61
- Shoemaker 63, Waco 59
District 18-4A
- Waco La Vega 68, Gatesville 38
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 62, Lampasas 50
- Salado 75, Austin Eastside Memorial 15
District 25-3A
- Georgetown Gateway 59, Florence 31
TCAF Div. II. District 5
- Memorial Christian 82, Providence Prep 49
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 6, Killeen 0
- Temple 3, Ellison 1
- Waco 1, Shoemaker 1 (Waco wins 4-3 on penalties)
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 8, Florence 0
- Salado 2, Jarrell 1, OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 50, Temple 33
- Harker Heights 42, Waco Midway 32
- Killeen 40, Belton 38
- Waco 56, Shoemaker 47
District 18-4A
- Waco La Vega 63, Gatesville 53
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 41, Lampasas 31
- Salado 73, Austin Eastside Memorial 19
GIRLS SOCCER
- Belton 9, Killeen 0
- Temple 1, Ellison 0
- Waco Midway 2, Harker Heights 0
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 16, Florence 0
- Salado 6, Jarrell 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.