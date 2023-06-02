FAIRFIELD – For the second consecutive season, Salado head coach Diane Konarik was able to bid farewell to one of her players with a celebration.
Last year, Konarik served as a coach for the Blue team in the inaugural Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star girls basketball game, witnessing the final high school contest for her daughter
Kenslee Konarik, who posted a game-high 14 rebounds, six points, four steals and an assist in a 66-46 victory.
The scenario repeated itself Thursday evening as Diane Konarik was able to oversee one final game with Harley Drouillard, and the result was eerily similar.
Like in the event’s debut, Blue dominated, recording 16 of the game’s first 21 points before capturing a 60-36 victory – a mere four points difference from last year’s margin of victory.
Drouillard, a guard, who concluded her Lady Eagles career with a pair of all-district first-team nominations and helped Salado reach the Region III-4A quarterfinals as a senior, scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers and had a rebound, assist and steal in the win.
Blue claimed control of the contest quickly, snapping a tie score with 11 unanswered points, and Red was never closer than seven points for the duration of the evening.
Academy’s Payten Conde, who was named the game’s most valuable player with 18 points and six rebounds, recorded the first points of the game on a successful 3-pointer, but Red guard Isabelle Hinds, of Lake Belton, responded with a 3-pointer of her own, and moments later, the teams were deadlocked at 5-5.
But it would not last.
Led by Conde, who scored nine of her team-high points in the opening period, Blue pulled away to a 16-5 advantage thanks in part to a 3-pointer from Drouillard.
Red trailed 18-9 by the end of the period, but Blue constructed another run, scoring seven consecutive points until the Red team posted back-to-back baskets punctuated by Bruceville-Eddy’s Emily Hill’s jumper, trimming the deficit to a dozen points, 25-13.
Red would not get any closer.
Blue sandwiched a pair of 8-0 runs around Hinds’ layup and never eased up.
After falling behind by 26 points, 47-21, Red scored seven consecutive points and was responsible for 11 of the game’s next 15 points, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.
Blue bounced back to close the game with a 9-4 run and keep its unblemished record intact.
Complementing Conde’s performance, Valley Mills’ Reese Brittain – daughter of former Copperas Cove head baseball coach Dusty Brittain – had 16 points and four steals for Blue, while teammates Riley Brown, of Jarrell, finished with two points to go with three rebounds and Rogers’ Ashlyn Talafuse had three rebounds and three assists.
Hinds led Red in defeat, scoring a dozen points, including seven of the team’s 13 fourth-quarter points, and she added three steals, two rebounds and an assist. Additionally, Hill finished with eight points and three rebounds.
The Victory Bowl originated in 2009 as a way to give seniors a final opportunity to represent their high school while also incorporating aspects of faith into the experience.
Over the years, though, it has grown to include multiple sports, including volleyball, baseball, softball and basketball, bringing players from different areas and classifications together.
Participants, who are nominated by their coaches for their dedication to Christianity as well as their athletic talent, from a 12-county area also take time to worship, volunteer for community service projects and spend time with host families in the days leading up to their games. Furthermore, teams practice, take part in clinics and are afforded time to have fun together through various forms of entertainment.
