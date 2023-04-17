One year ago, Salado standout Kenslee Konarik concluded her high school career by being named all-district most valuable player.
Her departure to Angelo State left a significant void in the Lady Eagles’ roster, but a familiar name is already beginning to fill the space after taking the first step toward replicating the accomplishment.
Younger sister Karlee Konarik made an immediate impact for Salado as a freshman, helping the Lady Eagles reach the third round of the playoffs, and her skills were evident prior to the postseason run, earning a 23-4A All-District superlative following her debut campaign.
The versatile guard-forward combo was named newcomer of the year by the district’s coaches after Salado (6-4) finished third in the final standings behind only No. 3 Waco La Vega and Waco Connally, which each reached the Region III semifinals. The Lady Pirates went on to win the state championship.
Additionally, four teammates were recognized for their efforts.
Lady Eagles senior guard Harley Drouillard and sophomore guard Ally Ihler were each placed on the first team, while senior Brooke McLaurin and freshman Elise Law, who each play post, landed on the second team.
Gatesville junior Taylor Coward was also placed on the second team.
La Vega (10-0) and the Lady Cadets (7-3) dominated the list.
Lady Pirates junior guard Kiyleyah Parr was named most valuable player, while teammates Andrea Johnson and Alaysia Gude split the offensive player of the year award, Angela Carroll was named sixth man of the year and head coach Marcus Willis Sr. was named coach of the year.
La Vega also had four players receive first-team recognition and three more landed on the second team, while Connally occupied three of the 12 first-team spots and had two of the dozen second-team nominations.
Lady Cadets junior guard Cyncere McDonald claimed the remaining superlative, being named defensive player of the year.
Salado junior guards Lorali Bookout and Ariel Cebreco were named honorable mentions.
