Hundreds of athletes descended on Frisco’s Comerica Center last weekend for the state powerlifting meet, and several area standouts emerged with medals.
A total of 22 local lifters earned the right to compete, but none delivered a better showing than Salado senior Jade Oliver, who made history en route to a second-place showing.
Competing in the 123-pound weight class, Oliver broke the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 4A State Meet bench press record with 240 pounds and totaled 860 pounds following a 315-pound squat and 305-pound deadlift.
Unfortunately for Oliver, who was taking part in the Division II state meet, the benchmark was quickly eclipsed as Vidor’s Camryn Barragan hoisted 250 pounds as part of her championship in the Class 4A, Division I state meet. She also had a 325 squat and 330 deadlift to finish with 905 pounds.
Oliver’s silver-medal performance was one of three top-10 finishes for the Lady Eagles.
Jordan Schaub, a 148-pounder, was fourth with a total of 875 (365-230-280), while teammate Olivia Walrath was ninth (325-205-315–845) in the 165 division.
The accomplishment was matched by Copperas Cove, which saw Jolina Toala, A’mya Moss and Michaela Grimm place among the top 10 in the Class 6A state meet.
Toala led the trio by finishing sixth (400-205-390–995) in the 220 weight class with Moss (285-160-295–740) and Grimm (205-90-205–500) complementing the outing by pacing ninth (123) and 10th (97), respectively.
The area also produced three bronze medalists, including two in Class 5A, Division I.
Ellison’s Leilani Dudley was five pounds shy of second place in the 132 weight class after hoisting 885 pounds (360-195-330), while Lake Belton’s Elaina Herrera was third (360-195-360–915) in the 148 weight class, and Chaparral’s Alondra Rosario (105) lifted 720 pounds (295-155-270) to finish third in the Class 5A, Division II state meet.
Additionally, Terriny Pace was fourth for Killeen, amassing 1,065 pounds behind the 259+ division’s heaviest deadlift of 425 pounds. She matched the output with a 425 squat and had a 215 bench press.
Belton junior Jacci Myers captured the area’s only other top-five finish in her third appearance at state.
With 865 pounds (340-195-330–865), Myers was four pounds shy of tying for fourth place in the Class 5A, Division II 148 weight class.
Chaparral’s Aryanna Gonzalez was ninth (181, 320-200-320–840) at the meet, while Ellison’s Lanijah Harrell was eighth (220, 390-200-355–945) and the Lady Broncos’ duo of Emery Castillo (132, 340-200-295–835) and Anna Ramirez (198, 345-185-350–880) were 10th and 11th, respectively, in the Class 5A, Division I state meet.
Ayisah Wiser, of Temple, was the only other area competitor at the Class 6A state meet, placing 16th (335-155-340–830) in the 181 weight class.
Lampasas sent four lifters to the Class 4A, Division II state meet, and 105-pounder Nimsi Vergara had the top showing, placing ninth (210-90-230–530). Furthermore, only 20 pounds separated teammates Lauren Holace (12th, 125-75-150–350) and Alison Gonzalez (13th, 125-60-145–330), who finished consecutively in the 97 weight class, and Addison Berry was 13th (295-155-315–765) in the 165 weight class.
The Gatesville duo of Kasey Fitzer and Emma Davidson rounded out the area competitors in attendance with each placing 10th. Fitzer tallied 615 pounds (235-135-245) and Davidson had 755 pounds (325-200-230–755) in the 114 and 220 weight classes, respectively.
As a team, Salado finished with the area’s top total, tying Quinlan Ford, Wills Point and Geronimo Navarro for 10th in the final standings with seven points, while Robstown won the team title with 40 points as four lifters earned individual championships.
Class 4A, Division I champion Springtown was the only other school to win four weight classes in any of the eight state meets.
