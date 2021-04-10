COLLEGE STATION — Salado knew entering Friday night’s match against undefeated and top-ranked Bay City that the Lady Eagles had their work cut out for them. After getting off to a slow start in the regional semifinals earlier this week, Salado head coach Michael Goos reiterated to his players leading up to the Class 4A Region III final that they would likely not get away with a similar performance against the Ladycats.
And while Salado combated a stiff wind in the first half for the second straight match, the Lady Eagles’ mindset to start the playoff bout was vastly different.
Holly Wright led a Salado attack that was eager and sharp early on with a goal in the 15th minute, and the Lady Eagles defense had one of its best showings in a 1-0 win over Bay City at Cougar Field to advance to the state semifinals.
Salado (21-6-3) is into the state tournament for the first time since 2016 and second time in its 10-year history.
“These girls just played with everything they’ve got and they didn’t want this season to end,” said Goos, whose team will play Corpus Christi Calallen (24-1) in the state semifinals on Monday or Tuesday. Callallen defeated Wimberley 4-3 in the Region IV final. “We got that early goal and we were able to hang on to that lead and ride it out for a win.”
Bay City (24-1) — which hadn’t been shutout this year entering Friday – held a 126-13 scoring advantage this season, including a 20-5 mark in the playoffs. The Ladycats reached the regional final for the first time in program history and had made the postseason the last dozen years.
All that pedigree meant little to Salado, which came out aggressive in the first half to establish a lead and constantly found ways to stifle Bay City’s attack after halftime. The Lady Eagles yielded four shots on goal and three corner kicks, but never allowed the ball into the back of the goal.
“I knew we had it in us to get the win and I knew we would have to work hard tonight, and we worked hard,” said senior defender Madisyn Maddux, who helped lead Salado to its 17th shutout of the year and second of the playoffs. “We kept possession and won a lot of those 50-50 balls, and our mindset was to never give up a goal. Even though we were defending most of the time in the second half, we were playing some really good defense.”
After kicking the go-ahead goal in Salado’s fourth-round win, Wright broke through for a score in the early going. The senior forward took a run-out pass, worked around three Bay City defenders and lifted a shot into the upper-left hand corner of the goal past Ladycat keeper Iris DeWitt. Bay City had five free kicks over the last 15 minutes of the first half, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Bay City came out aggressive after intermission and controlled the possession. Rubi Ortiz’s shot from 10 yards in the 43rd minute hit off the cross bar, bounced straight down but did not break the barrier, keeping Bay City scoreless. Salado’s defense intercepted passes, cleared the ball when things got dicey and led the program to the regional championship.
“They’re a stingy defense. They haven’t given up many goals, they’re a state contender and they’ve played against some of the best this year,” Bay City head coach Darin Dabelgott said. “They’re a great team.”
Salado senior keeper Avery Wright saved four shots and DeWitt finished with three saves.
“It’s crazy that we’re still here and playing. I’m still kind of in shock,” Holly Wright said. “There’s just so much excitement right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.