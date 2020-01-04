Josh Goings and Austin Abel each scored 21 points and the Salado boys set a season scoring high in a 91-61 home win over Madisonville on Friday.
The Eagles (9-4) made 13 3-pointers — four by Goings and three each from Abel, Shane Roche and Eli Pittman.
Pittman finished with 19 points, and Roche 11.
Salado used a 25-11 start to take command, and pulled further away with a 24-11 finish.
The Eagles’ previous scoring high this season came in an 83-35 rout of Thrall on Nov. 26.
LA GRANGE GIRLS 52, SALADO 49: At La Grange, Kaia Philen and Abby Rembert each scored 15 points, but the Lady Eagles came up short on the road despite collecting 25 steals.
Katie Law flirted with a triple-double with 11 points, and team highs of 12 rebounds and seven steals.
This was the final tuneup for Salado ahead of next Friday’s District 25-4A opener at Lampasas.
SALADO 91, MADISONVILLE 61
Madisonville (61)
X.Whaley 13, Juarez 11, Brooks 17, Stanley 10, J.Whaley 2, Willis 0, Morning 4, Griffin 4.
Salado (91)
Jenkins 0, Roche 11, Mescher 3, Pittman 19, Scallin 8, Miller 4, Goings 21, Brown 4, Abel 21.
Madisonville 11 15 24 11—61
Salado 25 17 25 24—91
3-Point Goals—Madisonville 3 (Stanley 2, Brooks), Salado 13 (Goings 4, Roche 3, Pittman 3, Abel 3). Free Throws—Madisonville 14-25, Salado 10-15. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Madisonville 12, Salado 18. Technicals—None.
FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Salado 91, Madisonville 61
FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Brownwood 43, Gatesville 40
- Hutto 78, Lampasas 59
- La Grange 52, Salado 49
