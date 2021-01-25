Josh Goings scored 33 points and Salado’s perfect 19-4A season continued with the Eagles’ 62-55 win at Jarrell on Monday.
Goings was steady throughout, scoring at least eight points in each period.
Peyton Miller added 11 points for Salado, which improved to 5-0 in league play. Brady Ihler scored eight.
Salado led 38-31 at halftime, but the Cougars cut the deficit to three by the time the fourth quarter started.
SALADO 62, JARRELL 55
Salado (62)
Mescher 2, Gilpin 0, Miller 11, Goings 33, Law 5, Ihler 8, Self 3.
Jarrell (55)
Warren 0, Edgar 0, Shamburger 6, Dewitte 15, Wilson 8, Miles 0, Hawes 0, Jr.Price 13, Jm.Price 0, Brown 13.
Salado 21 17 8 16—62
Jarrell 16 15 12 12—55
3-Point Goals—Salado 2 (Law, Self), Jarrell 7 (Jr.Price 4, Dewitte 3). Free throws—Salado 14-22, Jarrell 6-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Salado 10, Jarrell 18. Technicals—None.
