A 34-point comeback victory doesn’t materialize without some noteworthy performances.
Case in point — or Kase in point? More on that in a second — the Salado Eagles.
The Eagles endured a horrible start. Quarterback Luke Law threw a pick-six and Salado trailed 34-0 less than halfway through the second quarter.
The Eagles responded with two touchdowns to end the half. They took the lead before the third quarter ended, a stunning rally that was even quicker than it took for them to fall behind.
Kase Maedgen started the comeback with the first of his four touchdowns, a 3-yard run.
He scored the first three touchdowns of the second-half surge, on a 7-yard run, a 50-yard pass from Law and 80-yard run to put the Eagles in front 35-34.
Salado wound up falling behind again in the fourth period, but Law got the last laugh, sneaking in from the 1 to cap a 48-47 win.
Maedgen finished with 299 yards on 24 touches and also had an interception in what may have been the greatest comeback in school history and certainly one of the all-time best in Central Texas.
Elsewhere on Week 2, some quarterbacks who starred in Week 1 were putting up some more big numbers.
Lake Belton’s Eli Mascarenas, whose outstanding debut was abruptly cut short by a power outage, showed what he could do over two halves in his encore, throwing for 267 yards and four scores in a 51-44 road win at Buda Johnson. He also scored on a 9-yard run.
Killeen High’s Roderick Norman, who had a hand in all five Roo touchdowns in Week 1, added four more on Thursday in a 48-40 win in Austin against Round Rock Stony Point.
Norman threw for 314 yards and three TDs and also ran for 82 yards and a score.
Teammate Kardae Hicks also had a big night for the Roos with 233 yards and four scores on 23 touches.
More Week 2 All-Stars:
- Tommy Aaron, Gatesville— four tackles for loss and three sacks in 21-20 loss at Glen Rose.
- Brandon Brown Jr., Shoemaker— 199 yards, three TDs on 12 touches in 41-13 win at Chaparral.
- Raymond Howard, Killeen— eight catches, 111 yards and TD.
- Kesean Meeks, Ellison — 25 tackles (20 solo), seven tackles for loss and a sack in 26-21 loss to Pflugerville Hendrickson.
- Gabriel Rodriguez, Copperas Cove — 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks in 40-21 loss at Georgetown East View.
- Shaun Snapp, Belton— 108 yards rushing and receiving, two TDs in 27-20 win over Brenham.
