Lake Belton’s Tiffany Lange shot a first-round 79 on Monday and was tied for 10th place in the medalist standings at the UIL Class 4A girls golf state tournament, where the Lady Broncos and Salado teams had some struggles at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Salado posted a 396 to sit 11th in the team standings, and Lake Belton was in 12th after a 399. Midlothian Heritage (315), Argyle (324) and Andrews (324) topped the team leaderboard heading into today’s final round.
Lange was in a two-way tie for 10th, 11 shots behind leader Alexandra Hileman (68) of Sunnyvale and six strokes out of second place, which was shared by Heritage’s Maddie Sanders (73) and Hondo’s Mallory Matthews (73).
Salado was anchored by Lydia Burleson (85), who was tied for 27th in the individual standings. Cooper Meyer (91), Reese Rich (107), Elliot Self (113) and Madeline Rakowitz (125) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ scores.
In the 3A tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin, Cameron Yoe’s Brinley Patterson was tied for 10th in the medalist standings after an 82 and teammate Shawn Bernard shared 19th following an 87.
Wall’s Shay West (71) held the lead, followed by Pottsboro’s Alli Reily (72) and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart (73).
Wall (312) owned a 47-shot lead in the team standings, with Odessa Compass (359) and Gunter (359) tied for second.
