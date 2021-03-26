WACO — It was not a perfect showing, and that is promising.
Salado opened its Class 4A playoff run with the intention of putting together a flawless performance and possibly eclipsing its average of 4.5 goals during its previous six victories.
Although it did not happen, the Lady Eagles earned another opportunity.
Salado scored a goal in each half en route to defeating Mexia 2-0 and winning the bi-district championship, but junior Anna Lesley believes it was merely a glimpse of the Lady Eagles’ potential.
“This outing shows that we have the right thoughts in our heads,” she said, “but we just have to execute better and be on the same track.
“But we took a lot of shots, and that gives us a lot of confidence.”
Salado controlled possession throughout the contest, resulting in four players receiving multiple shots
on goal along with numerous other passes falling just off target when pushing the offense.
While the miscues could be disappointing to some, Lady Eagles head coach Michael Goos is optimistic.
“The girls never got down on themselves,” he said, “they just kept attacking, and I think that is a credit to them.
“We just need to work on a couple things, and our final score could change, but just the fact that we spent so much time in the attacking third of the field is a good thing.”
Despite the imperfections, it did not take long for Salado to strike.
Nine minutes into the contest, Lady Eagles freshman Payton Cunningham delivered a pass to Lesley in front of the net, and she converted, slipping a shot past the Lady Cats goalkeeper for the opening goal.
Even though a majority of the contest remained, the goal allowed a burden to be lifted for Lesley.
“That definitely allowed us to take a breath,” she said, “and it took a weight off.
“It is always nice to have more of a cushion in case something happens, but that goal was big for us.”
The score held for the duration of the half and more than midway into the second half before Salado (17-6-3) added to its advantage. In the 63rd minute, freshman Lydia Lesley recorded the first postseason goal of her career in a one-on-one situation with Mexia’s goalkeeper.
“That was just a result of what we talked about at halftime,” Goos said. “We wanted to play quicker, and it was a combination of the two forwards playing quickly and shifting from one lane to the other.
“Then, Lydia showed composure in front of the goal and was able to put it away.”
It was also a special moment for Anna Lesley, who could not help but remember back to how last season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic prior to the playoffs. Salado possessed an overall record of 18-5-2 and was poised to finish second in the District 27-4A standings.
“Last year was really sad,” she said, “because all the seniors graduated, and they didn’t get a playoff experience.
“But it is nice to be back and playing with new people, including my sister (Lydia Lesley). So, that is great, but I still miss getting to do this with the girls who are gone.”
Now, the Lady Eagles turn their attention toward an area-round encounter against either La Grange or Navasota next week, looking to build on their bi-district victory, and the focus leading up to the match is simple, according to Goos.
“We just have to fix all the little things we can within our own game,” he said. “Then, it is just a matter of finding out as much as I can on our opponent so I can have the girls as prepared as possible.”
FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF SCORES
GIRLS
Class 6A bi-district playoffs
- Belton 1, Duncanville 0
Class 4A bi-district playoffs
- Lake Belton 3, China Spring 0
- Salado 2, Mexia 0
BOYS
Class 4A bi-district playoffs
- Salado 4, Mexia 1
- Robinson 6, Lampasas 5, SO
