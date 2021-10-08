GATESVILLE — Seth Reavis had 151 yards rushing, Aiden Wilson added 103 on the ground and Salado ran past Gatesville 42-6 in the District 9-4A-II opener for both Friday night at McKamie Stadium.
Reavis’ 69-yard TD run, Wilson’s scoring rushes of 38 and 2 yards, and quarterback Hutton Haire’s 19-yard scoring toss to Gavyn Keyser lifted Salado in front 28-0 in the first half before Hayden Mooney’s 14-yard touchdown run for the Hornets (2-4) for a 28-6 margin at halftime.
Haire, who added 75 yards on nine carries, tacked on a 48-yard TD in the fourth. Kase Maedgen’s 13-yard TD run also in the final quarter provided the final points.
SALADO 42, GATESVILLE 6
Salado 14 14 0 14 — 42
Gatesville 0 6 0 0 — 6
Sal — Seth Reavis 69 run (Daniel Chaty kick)
Sal — Aidan Wilson 38 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 2 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Gavyn Keyser 19 pass from Hutton Haire (Chaty kick)
Gat — Hayden Mooney 14 run (pass failed)
Sal — Haire 48 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Kase Maedgen 13 run (Chaty kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Gat
First downs 18 8
Rushes-yards 59-436 20-83
Passing yards 31 90
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-3-0 11-17-1
Punts-average 1-15 5-31
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0
Penalties-yards 4-30 2-15
INDIVIDUAL SALADO STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado, Reavis 14-151, Wilson 20-103, Haire 9-75, Adam Benavides 10-61, Maedgen 2-29, Caden Strickland 2-15, Drew Bird 2-2.
PASSING — Salado, Haire 2-3-0-31.
RECEIVING — Salado, Keyser 1-19, Reavis 1-12.
