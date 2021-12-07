ROGERS — Tyler Shelton made one basket Tuesday night, and he waited until nearly the end to do it.
Rogers’ physical post made it count, though, getting a key putback layup with about 2½ minutes left to help stave off a late Salado rally in Rogers’ 50-45 non-district win.
Rogers (7-3) led the entire way and got a game-high 17 points from Jackson Craig, who was 5-of-11 from 3-point range — hitting three of those in the third, including a transition pull-up from the top of the key to give Rogers a 44-23 lead with 1:10 left in the frame for its largest lead of the night.
Then a nine-point Salado surge started and ended by Josh Goings buckets trimmed the gap to 48-42 with 3:41 left after Goings laid it in from the right side.
After the teams traded fruitless possessions, Shelton finally ended a 4-plus minute scoreless spurt for Rogers when he gathered a rebound off a Craig miss and banked it in from the middle of the lane.
Salado still had its chances from there but missed three 3-pointers in the final 3 minutes that would’ve cut the deficit to one possession.
“I thought the guys held their composure and stayed sound and didn’t get flustered,” Rogers head coach Jason Rankin said. “I thought the guards did a great job of slowing things down and taking care of the ball. We did a good job of making sure we followed our game plan.”
Sebek was one of three Rogers players in double figures with 10 points, while Jack Davis notched 11. Shelton led the team with seven rebounds.
Brady Ihler had a game-best 11 rebounds and paced Salado with 14 points, nine of which came in the fourth. Goings added 11 points, seven of which came in the final frame.
Neither team started off hot, but Rogers — fueled by Craig’s shooting — found its groove in the third, going 8-of-13 from the field that included four 3s.
Salado, which shot 27 percent (15-of-54), saved its best production for the last quarter but it was too little, too late.
“They came out awake and alive,” said Salado head coach Joe Brown, whose team had a five-game winning streak snapped. “It took us awhile to wake up. We fought really hard. We just couldn’t execute. Overall, my hat’s off to (Rogers). They played a great game.”
TUESDAY'S AREA BASKETBALL SCORES
Girls
- 5A-No. 11 Georgetown 48, Copperas Cove 29
- Lake Belton 45, Bruceville-Eddy 20
- Marble Falls 38, Belton 36
- McGregor 47, Gatesville 43
- Shoemaker 55, 4A-No.14 Stephenville 53
- Waco Midway def. Harker Heights
BOYS
- Belton 57, Pflugerville 55
- Ellison 87, Pflugerville Hendrickson 40
- No. 4 Harker Heights 59, Waco Midway 45
- Jarrell 65, Lampasas 57
- Taylor 55, Gatesville 43
- Whitney 53, Lake Belton 50
- Rogers 50, Salado 45
