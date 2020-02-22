Eli Pittman scored 16 points and the Salado Eagles beat the Lampasas Badgers 66-52 Friday at Killeen High in a winner-take-all tiebreaker for the final District 27-4A playoff spot.
The Eagles rode a big second-half run and held off a late Lampasas push to advance to the playoffs.
The Eagles finished with a 5-6 district record. They will take on the Boerne Greyhounds on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs in Dripping Springs. Tip-off time is still to be determined.
“It’s a good win for us,” said Salado coach Kenny Mann. “We came in expecting to make the playoffs.
“I just want to pat them on the back and say ‘enjoy this one, we got to go right back to work.’”
For the Eagles, three other players scored in double figures — Josh Goings (13), Reece Brown (12) and Cade Scallin (11).
Every player on the Badgers roster scored, led by Nate Borchardt and Jett Bramon with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Trailing 38-36 a few minutes into the third quarter, Salado went on an 18-2 run that went into the fourth quarter.
During that stretch, things got physical as both teams appeared to be leaving everything on the floor.
Players from both teams were diving on the floor and slamming into each other trying to secure rebounds, loose balls and passes.
Four Eagles provided points during the team’s decisive run — Pittman, Scallin, Goings and Brown.
Some of the points came courtesy of assists by Goings and Brown, while some were courtesy of second-chance points from Pittman, Goings and Brown.
“If I could fix one thing defensively, that would be rebounding early in the game,” said Lampasas coach Aaron Nuckles.
After the run, with a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, Salado continuously passed the ball around to run a lot of time off the clock.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Lampasas began to chip into the lead, slightly.
Borchardt scored five points from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. He also added a two-point basket.
Eight of the 12 Badger points in the fourth quarter came by way of the free-throw line. Mike Murray Jr. and Bramon provided the remainder of the points for the Badgers.
Unfortunately for Lampasas, the Eagles answered. Pittman dropped in seven points in the fourth quarter.
“Towards the end, he just kind of took over the game for us and did just a fabulous job,” Mann said.
Pittman made his presence known offensively and defensively in the game. He also had six rebounds and one steal.
Prior to the second half, the game appeared as though it was going to go down to the wire.
Both teams traded baskets in the first half and didn’t allow each other to go on sustained runs. The largest run of the first half came early in the first quarter when the Badgers went on a 9-0 run to build a 9-5 lead.
After the Eagles got off to a fast 5-0 lead, Borchardt and Bramon hit back-to-back three pointers to steal the momentum.
Once things settled down, the teams went back-and-forth, running offensive sets with lots of movement, setting up open shots for their teams.
“I thought we had good offensive flow, particularly early,” Nuckles said. “We’ve had trouble some games, particularly in district, starting off too slow on offense.”
Both teams let it fly in the first half, combining for seven three pointers — three by Salado and four by Lampasas.
Murray grabbed four rebounds and recorded three blocks. Bramon also added three rebounds and three blocks.
Borchardt led the Badgers in steals with four.
Goings had five steals to lead the Eagles in that category.
Lampasas finished the season with a 4-7 district record, but Nuckles has a bit to look forward to next season.
“This is the first year that we’ve got more coming back than we’re losing, so that’s a big thing,” he said.
SALADO 66, LAMPASAS 52
At Killeen HS
Salado (66)
Self 4, Jenkins 0, Mescher 5, Pittman 16, Scallin 11, Miller 5, Goings 13, Brown 12, Ihler 0, Abel 0, Self 0.
Lampasas (52)
Borchardt 16, Murray Jr. 5, Hogeda 5, Pace 2, Porter 3, Webb 5, Mulcahy 2, Bramon 10, Linville 2, Malare 2.
Salado 18 14 18 16—66
Lampasas 16 13 11 12—52
3-Point Goals—Salado 3 (Pittman, Scallon, Goings), Lampasas 5 (Borchardt 2, Bramon 2, Hogeda). Free Throws—Salado 11-20, Lampasas 15-20. Fouled Out—Mescher, Murray, Webb. Total Fouls—Salado 18, Ellison 21. Technicals—None.
Records—Salado 5-6 27-4A; Lampasas 4-7 27-4A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.