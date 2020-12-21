Josh Goings scored 22 points and the Salado Eagles dominated the second half of a 62-42 win over McGregor on Monday in Salado.
Salado led by just two at halftime but outscored McGregor 34-16 in the second half.
Goings scored 14 of his points after the break. Peyton Miller and Noah Self each added 13 points for the Eagles.
McGregor made just four baskets in the second half.
VeAndre McDaniel led the Bulldogs with 18 points.
SALADO 62, McGREGOR 42
McGregor (42)
McDaniel 18, Threadgill 12, Miller 3, Lorenz 3, Reineke 2, Huffman 4.
Salado (62)
Gonzalez 0, Pitcock 0, Miller 13, Goings 22, Law 6, Ihler 8, Wilson 0, Self 13.
McGregor 16 10 8 8—42
Salado 14 14 19 15—62
3-Point Goals—McGregor 4 (Threadgill 2, McDaniel, Miller), Salado 2 (Law 2). Free throws—McGregor 12-22, Salado 12-18. Fouled Out—Threadgill, Ihler. Total Fouls—McGregor 16, Salado 17. Technicals—None.
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- Lampasas 81, San Saba 39
- Salado 62, McGregor 42
GIRLS
- Lampasas 65, Austin Royals 16
- San Saba 44, Salado 32
