Josh Goings scored 22 points and the Salado Eagles cruised to a 59-42 win over Lake Belton on Friday in the teams' District 19-4A opener in Salado.
Noah Mescher added 11 points for the Eagles, who travel to Burnet on Tuesday. Noah Self scored eight points.
Goings scored 17 of his points in the first half as the Eagles took a 33-22 lead after making a late second-quarter run.
Leonard King had 13 points and five rebounds for Lake Belton. Micah Hudson finished with 12 points and six boards. Peanut Brazzle scored 10 points.
The Broncos made more 3-pointers (8) than twos (7). Hudson scored all of his points on treys.
The teams combined for just 12 fouls in the game.
Lake Belton hosts Taylor on Tuesday.
SALADO 59, LAKE BELTON 42
Lake Belton (42)
Bridges 2, Wilcox 4, Hudson 12, King 13, Hammond 0, Brazzle 10, Jarrett 1.
Salado (59)
Mescher 11, Gilpin 7, Miller 4, Goings 22, Law 3, Ihler 2, Wilson 2, Self 8.
Lake Belton 12 10 8 12—42
Salado 17 16 13 13—59
3-Point Goals—Lake Belton 8 (Hudson 4, King 2, Brazzle 2), Salado 5 (Goings 3, Mescher, Law). Free throws—Lake Belton 4-8, Salado 6-9. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Lake Belton 7, Salado 5. Technicals—None.
FRIDAY’S AREA BASKETBALL
BOYS
- Robinson 58, Gatesville 53
District 19-4A
- Salado 59, Lake Belton 42
District 19-3A
- Academy 53, Florence 25
GIRLS
District 6-4A
- Brownwood 57, Lampasas 52
District 19-4A
- Salado 72, Lake Belton 29
District 19-3A
- Academy 81, Florence 27
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
- Robinson 3, Gatesville 0
Georgetown Governor's Cup
- Salado 2, Brownwood 0
Madisonville tournament
- Livingston 5, Lake Belton 0
- Splendora 5, Lake Belton 0
Temple tournament
- Copperas Cove 5, China Spring 1
- Harker Heights 6, China Spring 0
- Harker Heights 3, Waco 2
- Red Oak 8, Copperas Cove 0
GIRLS
- Robinson 0, Gatesville 0, tie
College Station tournament
- College Station 1, Belton 0
Georgetown Gateway Gator Classic
- Lake Belton 15, Jarrell 2
- Lake Belton 12, Rice 0
Waco Midway Classic
- Waco Midway 3, Harker Heights 0
