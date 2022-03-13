Salado crowned a meet-best three champions and won the Region 2, Division 2 powerlifting meet on Saturday at West High School.
Noah Stephens (114 pounds), Aidan Wilson (220) and Gavyn Keyser (242) won regional championships and advanced to the state meet.
Gatesville had two regional champs in Ryan Smiley (275) and Caden Brister (123).
Lampasas senior Westen Reid won the 198 division for the second straight year. His 1,550 total would have won the two weight classes above his, and would have qualified him for state in the others right up through the superheavyweight division.
He posted the top lift in all three disciplines -- squat (590), bench press (370) and dead lift (590).
Reid finished seventh in the state meet last year.
Smiley, a senior, crushed his competition in the 275 division with a 1,755 total that was 220 ahead of second place. It was the top total in the meet by 195 pounds.
Smiley also had the meet's best squat of 720. The second-best squat was 645.
Smiley was third last year at state.
Wilson was eighth at state in 2021.
He edged Waco La Vega's Jamien Henley by 5 pounds for the regional title. Wilson's 600 dead lift matched Smiley's for best in the meet.
Keyser won a bodyweight tiebreaker for the 242 title. He and Comal Davenport's Adan Rodriguez had 1,500 totals, but Keyser was a little over a pound lighter at the weigh-in.
Stephens beat Lake Belton's Christian Morales for the 114 crown 775-760.
The top two in each division qualify for state. Other area state meet qualifiers are Adam Walden (Lake Belton, superheavyweight), Dominique Wooten (Lampasas, 165) and Alejandro Delima (Salado, 123).
Salado won the team championship by four points over Ferris. Points were awarded on a 7-5-3-2-1 basis for top-five finishes.
The state meet is set for March 26 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
