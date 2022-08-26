SALADO — Everyone knew the Salado Eagles would have a new look and feel this season with Tom Westerberg taking over his high school alma mater.
Not everyone knew it would be this dramatic this fast.
Indeed, the Eagles came out fast and furious with their revamped air-oriented spread offense and pummeled Fredericksburg 53-17 to make for a jubilant debut for Westerberg.
“It’s been a long time for me,” said Westerberg, a 1982 Salado graduate who stepped off the sidelines last year after wildly successful stints in Allen and Barbers Hill before returning to his hometown. “I told the players that it’s fun for me and we’re going to have fun.”
Fun for Westerberg and the Eagles is throwing a lot and scoring a lot while the defense smothers their opponents.
Luke Law, who returned to Salado after a year in the Temple system, made his own quarterbacking debut by completing 14-of-24 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
Obviously, a significant amount of team chemistry is already in place despite a major overhaul of their offensive scheme. The Eagles moved from years in the run-oriented Slot-T to the spread.
“The first thing the coaches did was grow the team as a family,” said the junior. “We spent a lot of time off the field to develop this chemistry.”
Seth Reavis was the biggest beneficiary of the new system on Friday as he scored five touchdowns — four through the air and one rushing. He caught six passes for 174 yards with scoring grabs of 53, 42, 75 and 20 yards, respectively.
“Seth had a great game, and it was his night to shine,” said Law of the senior. “The other receivers are big threats too and they will get their chance.”
Salado broke on top on its second possession when Law connected with Reavis for a 53-yard touchdown strike for a 7-0 lead six minutes into the game.
The scores came rapidly thereafter.
The Eagles needed just two plays on its next possession when Law got together with Brendan Wilson for a 63-yarder and Salado took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
Salado ran off another 21 straight points in the second quarter to build an insurmountable lead by halftime.
The second Law-Reavis scoring tally came in the first minute of the quarter on a 42-yarder.
Moments later, Eagle defensive back Darius Wilson picked off a Billie pass and took it back 35 yards for a touchdown and 28-0 lead.
Using a short field, the Eagles needed just two plays to go 34 yards with a 32-yard reception by Kase Maedgen setting a 2-yard burst for Reavis.
Fredericksburg got on the board with a 35-yard field goal by Jovany Alva and it was a 35-3 game at the break.
Eagle placekicker Daniel Chtay booted a 31-yard field goal midway through the third quarter for a 38-3 advantage before the Billies got in the end zone for the first time 20-yard punt return by Weston Herber.
On the ensuing possession, Law found Reavis again for 75 yards to put the Eagles up 45-10.
The pair added another third-quarter score on a 20-yard strike. A safety at end of the quarter made it 51-10 with 12 minutes to play.
Fredericksburg got its only offensive touchdown in the waning seconds on a 3-yard pass from Reed Spies to Drake Threadgill.
It was a satisfying evening for the Eagles, particularly for an August game.
“We were able to get going early tonight and get off to a hot start,” Westerberg said. “We were throwing and catching and moving up and down the field. Luke was solid. There are still some things we need to work on.
“It’s a good win, but we have higher goals,” he said. “We just need to keep getting better.”
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
- Elgin 29, Lampasas 20
- Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
- Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
- Killeen 42, Chaparral 6
- Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21
- Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17
- San Saba 46, Florence 14
- Shoemaker 31, San Angelo Central 24
