LORENA – Salado’s Kenny Mann and Waco Connally’s Quinton Snell couldn’t have asked for much better defensive performances out of their squads. Offense, on the other hand, the two coaches probably would’ve liked to have seen a bit more.
But all the grit and extra effort in other facets during certainly made up for the lack of points and kept Wednesday night’s Class 4A area-round playoff enthralling – and quite close – from start to finish.
Salado’s 9-0 third-quarter run paved the way for its largest lead of the night, however, the Cadets countered in the fourth when they outscored the Eagles by six for a 42-37 victory inside Leopard Gym.
“Connally is a really good defensive team and their switching was good,” said Salado junior Josh Goings, the Eagles’ leading scorer this season who attracted two or three defenders on a regular basis Wednesday night. “They stopped us.”
The 37 points matched Salado’s season low while Connally’s 42 points also equaled a season low.
Goings finished with a game-high 19 points, scoring eight of those in the third when the Eagles went from down 23-17 to up 26-23 – their largest margin of separation – before taking a slim 29-28 advantage into the fourth.
Brady Ihler, who hit a 3-pointer during Salado’s third-quarter surge, added seven points and Peyton Miller posted six for the Eagles, who went undefeated through District 18-4A and wrapped up 2020-21 with a 21-6 record.
They couldn’t, though, defeat the Cadets (23-4) for a second time this season.
“We struggled offensively, and I give them credit. They pressured us and they made us take shots, and we got frustrated some because of the pressure they put on us. But, we missed some good shots as well. So, it definitely was not our night offensively,” said Mann, who closed out his 15th season in charge. “But super proud of our defense. (Connally) is a really athletic group and I thought we played our tails off defensively.”
Kavian Gaither had a team-high 10 points for Connally, which was 14-of-40 from the floor and 12-of-20 at the free throw line. Tyler Webb, who didn’t play Dec. 19 when the teams met (Salado won 55-45), had nine points, and freshmen Kobe Black and Jy’lon Nobles had seven points apiece.
“We didn’t do a particularly good job executing offensively but Salado had a lot to do with it. Their guys are really well coached and they have some guys that know their role and they know who needs to have the ball when it’s time to score. (Goings), he’s a player,” Snell said. “We had a plan going in to try to put something on (Goings) a little bit but he’s so good, they found ways to get him the ball. We lost sight of him a lot of times. Just, luckily, we made a few more buckets than they did.”
A pair of young teams with a combined seven seniors on their rosters with two each in the starting lineups started slightly shaky in the early stages, with a mixture of turnovers and missed shots leading to an 11-8 advantage for the Cadets after the first quarter.
A bucket each by Webb and Jamarie Wiggins out of the second-quarter gates boosted Connally to a 15-8 lead – they never led by more than that and only matched the seven-point gap once more late in the fourth. Salado chipped away and tied it at 17 with Goings’ 3 before the Cadets scored the last four points of the half for a 21-17 cushion at the break.
Webb’s basket inside accounted for the first points of the third then it was all Eagles for the next 6 minutes, a span that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Goings and Ihler, a Goings free throw and his layup to make it 26-23 with 1:55 to go in the quarter.
“We changed up a little bit and we ran a set play to Josh where he comes off a screen at the post and got a couple baskets off of that. They adjusted well and we couldn’t keep going to it,” Mann said. “So, they did a good job of adjusting to what we were doing there and in the fourth quarter they just clamped us down.”
The Eagles, who made 14 of 52 shots and went 6-of-10 at the free throw line, were up 31-28 after Ihler’s hook shot to begin the fourth. Connally answered with six straight points to go up 34-31 and didn’t trail again. Goings’ acrobatic layup had Salado within 34-33 with 4:30 to go but they got no closer.
The Cadets advanced to play either Center or Austin LBJ.
“We graduated like six really good guys last year and a lot of people kind of counted these guys out and didn’t think that we would win many games,” Mann said. “They didn’t appreciate it very much and decided, ‘Yeah, I think we’ll win some games.’ They are classy men, not just great players, just classy guys. And I couldn’t ask for more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.