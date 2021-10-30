SALADO — Salado built a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised to a District 9-4A-II win over Jarrell.
The win clinched a playoff spot for Salado.
The Eagles (6-3, 3-1) had two 100-yard rushers in Aidan Wilson and Seth Reavis. Wilson carried 15 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He remains among area leaders with 968 yards on the season on 142 carries and 18 scores. Reavis finished with 117 yards on 11 carries.
Jarrell (2-7. 0-4) managed just 40 yards on the ground but did a little better through the air. Quarterback Andrew Knebel completed 20 of 39 passes for 182 yards.
Salado closes the regular season next Friday at Robinson.
SALADO 77, JARRELL 14
Jarrell 0 7 0 7 — 14
Salado 21 21 21 14 — 77
Sal — Josh Huckabee 38 pass from Hutton Haire (Daniel Chatay kick)
Sal — Aidan Wilson 32 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Seth Reavis 7 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Wilson 7 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Reavis 50 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Reavis 29 pass from Haire (Chatay kick)
Jar — Dakari Barnes 7 pass from Andrew Knebel (Cayden Sanchez kick)
Sal — Haire 1 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Wilson 61 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Reavis 6 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Kase Maedgen 22 run (Chatay kick)
Jar — Barnes 39 pass from Knebel (Sanchez kick)
Sal — Maedgen 51 run (Chatay kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Jar Sal
First downs 12 17
Rushes-yards 17-40 43-437
Passing yards 182 102
Comp.-Att.-Int. 20-39-0 4-6-0
Punts-average 3-30 0-00.0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 12-91 5-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jarrell, Derrick Warren Jr. 10-22, Malik Davis 3-12, Knebel 2-3, Jamarion Nibblett 1-2, Brayden Bolyard 1-1. Salado, Wilson 15-158, Reavis 11-117, Maedgen 2-73, Adam Benavides 9-46, Haire 3-21, Dusty Rhiddlehoover 2-16, Drew Bird 1-6.
PASSING — Jarrell, Knebel 20-39-0-182. Salado, Haire 4-6-0-102.
