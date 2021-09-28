Lainey Taylor’s 16 kills helped the Salado volleyball team beat Lake Belton 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 on Tuesday in District 19-4A action in Salado.
Reese Rich added 13 kills and 14 digs. Sara Ellis led the Lady Eagles with 17 digs.
Haleigh Wilk had 38 assists and seven kills. Nikki Poole had a team-best six blocks. Macy Morris and Taylor finished with four each.
Salado improved to 2-0 in district play and travels to Burnet on Friday.
