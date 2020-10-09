WACO — A third-quarter defensive stand in which Salado held the Waco Connally Cadets out of the end zone three times from the 1-yard line was the difference Friday night as the Eagles escaped with a 20-15 victory in District 9-4A-II action.
Salado (6-1, 2-0) was led by Noah Mescher’s 145 yards rushing on 22 carries, and his touchdown runs of 4 and 12 yards put the Eagles in the lead after the Cadets (3-3, 1-1) led early on a 27-yard field goal.
Wrook Brown provided the other Salado touchdown on a 31-yard run, finishing with 61 yards on just nine carries.
SALADO 20, WACO CONNALLY 15
Salado 0 7 13 0 — 20
Connally 3 0 6 6 — 15
Con — 27 field goal
Sal — Noah Mescher 4 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Mescher 12 run (Brown kick)
Con — Long 16 run (run failed)
Sal — Brown 31 run (kick blocked)
Con — Gaither 5 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Con
Rushes-yards 44-242 34-226
Passing yards 0 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-1-0 0-2-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Salado, Mescher 22-145, Brown 9-61, Reid Vincent 5-16, Hutton Haire 5-10, Caden Strickland 3-10. Connally, Gaither 24-153, Long 1-16.
PASSING—Salado, Haire 0-1-0-0. Connally, Gaither 0-2-0-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.