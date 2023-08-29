TROY — Prior to its match Tuesday night, the Salado volleyball team posed for a picture and held up a sign that read “Fight Like Reagan” — a student in the school district who recently had health complications.
The Lady Eagles also sent along a video to their friend, head coach Clint Brown said. And after Tuesday night, they, too, could pass along the good news about a victory.
“Reagan Williams, she’s a kid that’s been around a lot of our girls in our athletic program. She was in the ICU for a while. She’s doing a lot better now but it bothered our girls,” Brown said after Salado closed out a 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over Troy in Trojan Gym. “So, that’s what the ribbons in their hair were for. That’s what the sign was for. We kind of rallied behind her tonight.”
Indeed, the Lady Eagles (18-11) used a stirring surge to cap their road win, conjuring up some of Reagan’s spirit to erase a 10-point deficit in the third set, take the lead for good with a late 9-0 run behind the service of Sara Ellis that made it 22-19, then record three of the final five points to close out the match.
“I’m glad they started to show that spirit,” Brown said. “Nobody panicked. This is a calm group, no matter what’s going on. It doesn’t matter what the score is.”
Livia Niu had 29 assists and seven kills for Salado. Kael Wilcox added 11 kills and Haley Brown had seven. Elsie Law had a team-high three blocks and delivered four of her eight kills during the Lady Eagles’ stretch run.
Kaycee Cavanaugh led the way with nine kills and three aces for Troy (10-8), often igniting the Trojanettes’ always-supportive and rambunctious student section with her booming attacks. Kaleigh Welch chipped in six kills, Kenzie DeLeon had three, and Cadence Negron and Kylee Farmer combined for 17 assists.
“Every year, Troy always gives you a fight. It’s not a game that you can just show up and sleepwalk through. I was proud of our girls. We came in and those first two sets were really comfortable for us,” said Brown, whose team never trailed until the third set. “Troy came out in the third. We were making mistakes but we stayed the course and did what we do.”
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Chaparral def. Copperas Cove (3-2)
- Ellison def. Harker Heights 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
- Killeen def. Memorial Christian 25-16, 25-18, 25-19
- Lake Belton def. Round Rock McNeil 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
- Manor def. Killeen (3-0)
- Salado def. Troy 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
- Shoemaker def. Lampasas 25-20, 25-9, 25-14
