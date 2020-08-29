BELTON — With a talented running back in the opposing backfield, Salado head coach Alan Haire knew his team would have to keep producing.
So, while Troy’s Zach Hrbacek — a senior coming off a Class 3A first-team all-state campaign in 2019 — rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns, the Eagles’ defense rallied for enough stops, the offense employed a bevy of skilled ball carriers in a Slot-T attack that looked in mid-season form on the first Friday night of 2020 and Salado downed the Trojans 46-27 at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
“We prepared since Day 1 of two-a-days that we have to score every time we have possession of the ball to beat Troy, and if we didn’t we knew we wouldn’t be in a position to win,” said Haire, whose team snapped a two-game slide versus the Trojans. “(Hrbacek is) very elusive, very tough to tackle. Of course, that’s why he’s DI. We knew that coming in. He was going to get his. We did make them punt a couple times. We felt like that was a victory. But, you know, we just kept scoring, and they weren’t able to keep pace, so, with that, we were able to edge out the win.”
Senior Noah Mescher, a free safety for Salado last season, started in the backfield Friday and posted a team- and career-high 174 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Returning 1,000-yard rusher Reid Vincent, a senior, added 156 yards and a score, and sophomore Caden Strickland chipped in 88 yards and one TD toward the Eagles’ 429 yards rushing.
Versatile senior Wrook Brown had one touchdown receiving and one rushing, and quarterback Hutton Haire added a 2-yard plunge across the goal line for Salado.
Hrbacek’s four scores went for 65, 22, 74 and 15 yards, but Troy totaled just 313 yards.
“We just knew we had to get points and that’s what we tried to do to the best of our ability. We just knew we had to keep on working the whole game,” Mescher said. “We ran the ball really well and did a great job, but there’s still stuff we can improve on and we’re going to keep working in practice every day.”
The Eagles covered 55 yards in less than 2 minutes on their first possession, and Strickland’s initial carry was a 25-yard touchdown for an early 6-0 lead.
After Salado’s defense forced Troy’s second straight three-and-out, the offense went right back to work, first with a pair of runs by Vincent that totaled 13 yards then the next 75 gobbled up by Mescher, who nudged free from a crowd at the line of scrimmage and sprinted to the end zone for a 12-0 advantage at 5:11 of the opening quarter.
Hrbacek narrowed the gap on Troy’s first snap of its next possession, cutting back twice to find room up the middle for a 65-yard TD. He also barreled in for the 2-point conversion that pulled the Trojans within 12-8.
Hrbacek, who rushed for 2,770 yards and 35 TDs last season, waltzed into the end zone for a second time at the end of a brisk 22-yard score at 11:06 of the second that gave Troy its first lead.
It lasted 38 seconds.
Vincent sliced through the trenches and found space created by linemen Aidan Wilson, K.C. Perkins, Gavyn Keyser, Avery Womack, Bryce Dobbins and Nick Sibbitt for a 59-yard touchdown that pushed Salado back in front 19-15.
On fourth-and-18 midway through the second, Hutton Haire hit Brown for a 35-yard score and a 26-15 advantage that stood at halftime.
The teams traded TDs in the third, which ended 39-27 before Mescher’s second rushing tally at 10:55 of the fourth capped the scoring.
“That’s a good football team,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said of Salado. “They are, obviously, further ahead than we are right now. They made very few mistakes and executed their offensive and defensive plan very well.”
SALADO 46, TROY 27
Troy 8 7 12 0 — 27
Salado 12 14 13 7 — 46
Sal — Caden Strickland 25 run (kick failed)
Sal — Noah Mescher 75 run (run failed)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 65 run (Hrbacek run)
Sal — Reid Vincent 59 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 35 pass from Hutton Haire (Brown kick)
Sal — Haire 2 run (Brown kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 74 run (run failed)
Sal — Brown 6 run (kick failed)
Troy — Hrbacek 15 run (run failed)
Salado — Mescher 28 run (Brown kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Troy
First downs 19 9
Rushes-yards 49-429 29-287
Passing yards 39 26
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-6-0 7-10-0
Punts-average 2-33.5 4-44
Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-1
Penalties-yards 4-20 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy, Mescher 16-147, Vincent 15-156, Strickland 11-88, Haire 4-(minus 5), Brown 3-16. Salado, Hrbacek 24-281, Hunter Martin 3-19, Jace Carr 2-(minus 13).
PASSING — Troy, Carr 7-10-0-26. Salado, Haire 2-6-0-39.
RECEIVING — Troy, Jase Schmidt 4-8, Jacob Smith 2-10, Hrbacek 1-8. Salado, Brown 2-39.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
Johnson City 34, Florence 20
Lampasas 55, Brownwood 23
Llano 45, Gatesville 16
Salado 46, Troy 27
