Lorena Perez scored 13 points and the Salado girls bounced back from Monday’s loss to Snook by taking down Thorndale 57-42 on Tuesday in Salado.
Perez was 5-of-6 at the foul line.
Katie Law added eight points and 10 rebounds. Amanda Cantu and Kenslee Konarik scored nine each.
The Lady Eagles return to action on New Year’s Day at home against Robinson at 2:30 p.m.
Salado boys fall 3-1 to Liberty Hill in soccer opener
The Salado boys soccer team dropped its first game of the season, 3-1, to former district rival Liberty Hill on Tuesday in Salado.
Liberty Hill moved up to Class 5A in February’s UIL realignment.
Junior Alex Pierce scored for the Eagles, assisted by junior Cooper Sanders.
