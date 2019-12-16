Zailin Cleveland scored 17 points to lead the 11th-ranked Waco Connally boys to a 62-38 win at Salado on Monday in a game that was originally slated for Dec. 3.
Latrell Jenkins scored 10 points to lead Salado. Reece Brown and Eli Pittman each added eight points.
Connally improved to 4-3. Salado is 8-3.
Lady Eagles blank Cove in soccer scrimmage
Haley Piatak scored twice and Salado blanked Copperas Cove 3-0 in a scrimmage on Thursday.
Holly Wright scored the other goal for the Lady Eagle. Allison Carnhan, Madison Spradlin and Anna Lesley assisted on the goals.
Avery Wright earned the clean sheet in goal, aided by defensive standouts Grace Graham and Presley Maddux.
Next up for the Lady Eagles is hosting a scrimmage tournament on Dec. 27.
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SUM
WACO CONNALLY 62, SALADO 38
No. 11 Waco Connally (62)
Cooks 0, Black 16, Cox 1, Long 2, Cleveland 17, Barron 6, L.McDonald 2, Gaither 6, Nichols 6, J.McDonald 2, Turner 4.
Salado (38)
Self 0, Jenkins 10, Mescher 3, Pittman 8, Scallin 3, Miller 4, Goings 2, Brown 8, Abel 0.
Connally 19 13 15 15—62
Salado 8 14 6 10—38
3-Point Goals—Connally 3 (Cleveland 2, Black), Salado 4 (Jenkins 2, Pittman 2). Free throws—Connally 7-11, Salado 8-17. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Connally 18, Salado 11. Technicals—None.
