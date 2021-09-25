SALADO — The Salado Eagles employed a ball-control offense that accounted for 466 yards rushing and stifled the Taylor Ducks in nondistrict action Friday.
Caden Strickland carried 19 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns for Salado (3-2), and Aidan Wilson added five touchdowns while rushing for 108 yards on 13 carries.
Salado built a 42-6 led by halftime, getting three touchdowns from Wilson, two from Strickland, and one from quarterback Hutton Haire.
Wilson added two touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 56-6, and Daniel Chaty closed out the scoring with a 31-yard field goal in the fourth.
The sturdy Eagles defense limited the Ducks (3-2) to only 143 yards.
SALADO 59, TAYLOR 6
Taylor 6 0 0 0 — 6
Salado 14 28 14 3 — 59
Sal — Caden Strickland 2 run (Daniel Chaty kick)
Sal — Aidan Wilson 22 run (Chaty kick)
Tay — Jarvis Anderson 2 run (run failed)
Sal — Wilson 9 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 1 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Strickland 72 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Hutton Haire 2 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 3 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Wilson 22 run (Chaty kick)
Sal — Chaty 31 FG
TEAM STATISTICS
Tay Sal
First downs 10 19
Rushes-yards 22-60 51-466
Passing yards 83 27
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-1 2-4-0
Punts-average 4-30 0-0
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-20 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Taylor, Anderson 8-42, Daniel Rieger 1-9, Dyante Vincent 4-8, Nicholas Treutor 4-1, Joshua Mikulencak 5-( minus 21); Salado, Strickland 19-257, Wilson 13-108, Haire 6-47, Kase Maedgen 7-31, Dusty Rhiddlehoover 4-12, Adam Benavides 2-11.
PASSING — Taylor, Mikulencak 7-11-1-71, Treutor 1-1-0-12. Salado, Haire 2-4-0-27.
RECEIVING — Taylor, Rieger 3-21, Anderson 2-27, Conner Cobb 2-23, Luke Thompson 1-12. Salado,: Strickland 1-17, Wilson 1-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.