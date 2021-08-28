BELTON — Salado spoiled Stephen Hermesmeyer’s debut as Troy head coach, rolling to a 62-0 season-opening victory at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium on Friday night.
The Eagles defense held the Trojans to just 162 yards. Cooper Valle led the Trojans with 61 on four carries.
Meanwhile, Salado employed a ball-control offense that was good for 374 yards rushing on 50 carries. Quarterback Hutton Haire attempted only two passes, completing both, including a 45-yard, second-quarter touchdown to Josh Huckabee.
After a scoreless first quarter, Strickland and Haire each scored a rushing touchdown, and Haire found Huckabee to make it 21-0 at the half.
The Eagles extended their lead to 34-0 in the third, getting touchdowns from Seth Reavis and Aidan Wilson, and they scored four more times in the final frame, including a 25-yard fumble return by Nolan Miller.
SALADO 62, TROY 0
Troy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salado 0 21 13 28 — 62
Sal — Caden Strickland 27 run (Drew Bird kick)
Sal — Hutton Haire 25 run (Bird kick)
Sal — Josh Huckabee 45 pass from Haire (Bird kick)
Sal — Seth Reavis 30 run (Bird kick)
Sal — Aidan Wilson 4 run (kick failed)
Sal — Strickland 41 run (Morgan Adams kick)
Sal — Haire 4 run (Adams kick)
Sal — Nolan Miller 25 fumble return (Adams kick)
Sal — Gavyn Keyser 43 run (Adams kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Sal
First downs 5 12
Rushes-yards 30-117 50-374
Passing yards 45 69
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-12-0 2-2-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy, Cooper Valle 4-61, Korey Gibson 9-46, Jace Carr 4-12, Ashton Fontz 2-4, Cannon Negron 3-(minus 3), Kadin Workman 8-(minus 3). Salado, Strickland 12-119, Wilson 12-72, Reavis 9-70, Haire 9-37, Adam Benavides 2-26, Dusty Rhiddlehoover 4-25, Bird 1-19, Miller 1-6.
PASSING — Troy, Carr 6-12-0-45. Salado, Haire 2-2-0-69.
RECEIVING — Troy, Valle 2-14, Ashton Farrell 1-14, Joel Ramos 1-10, John Stubblefield 1-4, Peyton London 1-3. Salado, Huckabee 1-45, Reavis 1-24.
