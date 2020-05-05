Befitting a squad that was headed to the playoffs, the Salado boys soccer team was well represented on the All-District 27-4A Team.
Max Markham was the headliner, earning co-defensive player of the year honors.
The Eagles (8-3 27-4A) were in second place with one league game remaining when the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Joining Markham on the first team were teammates Nico Lemus, Dustin Wilson and Alex Pierce.
Freshman of the year Andrew Gilmore and co-newcomer of the year Cooper Sanders earned spots on the second team, along with Chris Ortiz.
Sam Gist, Nader Smien and Cooper Chambliss earned honorable mention.
