Jaci McGregor’s final district cross country meet ended like most of the others — with her collecting the championship.
McGregor, a senior running star at Salado, won the District 19-4A meet in dominating fashion Monday at Jarrell High School. She finished the 2-mile circuit in 11 minutes, 54.7 seconds.
That was more than a minute ahead of runner-up Jasmine Benavidez, a freshman at Jarrell.
The Lady Eagles placed five others in the top 13 and easily collected the team trophy with 31 points, 24 ahead of Lake Belton, which is also headed to the regional meet in its inaugural season.
Also contributing to Salado’s score were Anna Lesley (fifth, 13:29.8), Natalie Burleson (ninth, 13:39.9), Avery Fossum (11th, 13:47.4) and Ellie Mescher (12th, 13:58.7).
Kate Neas (14:00.5) was 13th for Salado, and Lydia Craig (14:20.7) was 17th.
Freshman Macey Weber paced the fledgling Lake Belton program, finishing fourth in 13:17.2. Emily Bachica (13:34.4) was sixth.
For McGregor it was her third district title. She lost by 2 seconds last year but went on to win the state championship.
Salado also won the boys championship easily, scoring 31 points and finishing 33 ahead of Burnet.
Logan Rickey led the Eagles with a second-place showing of 16:33.4 on the 5K course. He was about 8 seconds behind winner Hudson Bennett of Burnet.
Half of the top 12 finishers were from Salado. Grant Sellers (17:38.7) was fifth. Isaac Huerta (17:44.9) was sixth. Trey Graham (17:53.5) was seventh. Jake Rechtfertig (18:09.7) was 11th. Owen Pitcock (18:17) was 12th.
Freshman Ashton Kelley led Lake Belton with a time of 18:56. He was 15th and led all freshmen in the field.
The Region III-4A Meet is set for Nov. 9 in Huntsville.
