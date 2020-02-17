District 27-4A volleyball offensive player of the year Landry Rogers of Salado is among 25 area athletes selected to play in June's Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star games.
Rogers, an outside hitter, was selected to the Blue team. On the other side of the net, for the Red team, will be Copperas Cove's Leah Powell and Gatesville's Sydney Mundkowsky.
The seventh annual Victory Bowl volleyball match is set for 12:30 p.m. June 6 at University High School in Waco. The 12th annual Victory Bowl football game is later that night at Waco ISD Stadium.
The fifth annual Victory Bowl baseball and softball games will be June 5 at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Participants were selected from 100 high schools over 12 counties in Central Texas.
The Victory Bowl coaching staffs were announced last month and include former Belton football coach Sam Skidmore, Lampasas baseball coach Shane Doege and Gatesville baseball coach David Truss.
AREA VICTORY BOWL PARTICIPANTS
Red Football
- Tanner Holman, Belton
- Grant Milligan, Belton
- Donovon Blow, Copperas Cove
- Aaron Shanahan, Copperas Cove
- Stephen Fitzer, Gatesville
- Luke Gregory, Gatesville
- Malachi Robinson, Harker Heights
- Nasir Castillo, Harker Heights
- Donovan Davidson, Shoemaker
Blue Football
- Troy Dunagan, Florence
- Travis Carter, Salado
Blue Cheer
- Averie Platt, Salado
Blue Softball
- Erin Faske, Salado
Red Volleyball
- Leah Powell, Copperas Cove
- Sydney Mundkowsky, Gatesville
Blue Volleyball
- Landry Rogers, Salado
Red Baseball
- Christopher Lingo, Copperas Cove
- Brennan Mata, Gatesville
- Chan Rinehart, Harker Heights
- Riley Bridenstine, Harker Heights
Blue Baseball
- Roy Carlson, Florence
- Brandon Fox, Killeen
- Martin Ybarra, Lampasas
- Ethan Rascoe, Lampasas
