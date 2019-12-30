Haley Piatak, Maria Pauer and Holly Wright each scored goals as the Salado girls soccer team blanked Fredericksburg 3-0 on Monday in the Lady Eagles’ final tuneup for Thursday’s season opener.
Avery Wright and Lauren Wilson split time in goal for the shutout.
“Our passing and teamwork were key elements in securing the win against Fredericksburg,” Pauer said.
Salado’s season begins at the three-day Panther Cup tournament in Liberty Hill.
