Kenslee Konarik and Reese Rich each had 10 kills and the Salado volleyball team swept Georgetown Gateway 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 on Monday in Salado.
Haleigh Wilk recorded 29 assists and two blocks. Macy Morris also had two blocks.
Nikki Poole led the Lady Eagles with three blocks, and Lainey Taylor served four aces.
Salado improved to 3-1 in District 19-4A and will travel to Jarrell on Friday night to finish the first half of league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.