Salado's Haleigh Wilk produced eight kills and 14 assists and the Lady Eagles swept Llano 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 on Tuesday evening to earn a split of a dual match that also featured Lake Belton.
Setter Livia Niu added nine assists and three blocks for Salado (6-7). Freshman outside hitter Haley Brown had six kills.
Lake Belton defeated the Lady Eagles 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16 in an afternoon matchup.
Reese Rich contributed 11 kills for Salado. Sophomore middle blocker Macy Morris added seven to go with a pair of stuff-blocks.
