Salado outside hitters Kenslee Konarik and Lainey Taylor combined for 23 kills and the Lady Eagles rallied to beat Lake Belton 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 in District 19-4A action Friday in Salado.
The win gave first-place Salado a season sweep of the Broncos.
Senior captain Reese Preston finished with 19 assists and 12 digs for Salado (7-1 19-4A).
The Lady Eagles travel to Burnet and host Georgetown Gateway Prep next week.
