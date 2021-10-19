Lainey Taylor had 17 kills and 10 aces to help Salado rally for a 23-25, 23-25, 25-10, 25-18, 15-10 win over Burnet on Tuesday in Salado.
The win moved the Lady Eagles into a first-place tie in District 19-4A with Burnet with two matches remaining.
Kenslee Konarik added 12 kills and three blocks for Salado. Haleigh Wilk had seven kills, eight aces and 41 assists.
Freshman Macy Morris added seven kills and three blocks. Jordan Ferguson held the defense down with a stellar performance out of serve receive.
The outcome was opposite of what happened in the teams’ first meeting on Oct. 1 in Burnet when the Lady Eagles won the first two sets only to lose in five.
On Friday, Salado fell into a 2-0 hole after blowing 21-17 leads in both sets.
Salado travels to Georgetown Gateway on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.