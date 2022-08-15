The Salado volleyball team bounced back from a rough start in the LGE (Leander-Georgetown-East View) Tournament to win the Bronze Bracket
championship on Saturday.
Salado defeated Austin St. Andrew's 25-18, 17-25, 25-21 in the finale.
Middle blocker Macy Morris and outside hitter Haley Brown provided most of the offense for the Lady Eagles in the three-day tourney. Other key
contributors for the Lady Eagles were setters Livia Niu and Haleigh Wilk, defensive specialists Grace Clemons and Sara Ellis, outside hitter Reese
Rich and freshman Elsie Law.
The Lady Eagles lost five of six matches in pool play on Thursday and Friday before finishing with three straight wins on Saturday.
Salado opened the tourney with a 25-17, 25-9 loss to TAPPS 3A state champion Round Rock Christian. Next was a rematch with Waco University, which outlasted Salado in five sets on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles avenged the loss with a 25-20, 25-23 sweep. Salado finished Thursday's action with a loss to Plano John Paul II.
Salado went 0-3 Friday with losses to Round Rock (25-22, 26-24), La Vernia (25-15, 25-21) and St. Andrew's (12-25, 26-24, 25-20).
Saturday's bracket play saw the Lady Eagles sweeping University again, 25-23, 25-17. Salado then downed Bell County neighbor Little River-Academy 25-20, 25-22 to reach the Bronze final.
Salado returns home for a pair of matches on Tuesday against Lake Belton (2 p.m.) and Llano (6 p.m.). Tickets are cash only and sold at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.